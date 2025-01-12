Aryan Khan’s ultra-luxurious new D'YAVOL X3 collection will make your jaw drop: Jackets for 1.75 lakh, hoodies at 41K

Aryan Khan's luxury streetwear brand D'YAVOL X, co-founded with Shah Rukh Khan, has unveiled its latest collection. The father-son duo recently sent the internet into a frenzy with their joint photoshoot for the brand's D'YAVOL X3 collection campaign. This had fans and fashion lovers eagerly anticipating the next drop and the wait is finally over. The latest collection, titled 'X-3,' is now live, and trust us, the prices will definitely make your jaw drop. (Also read: Aryan Khan reveals what inspired him to create his own fashion brand, who he sees as his 'ideal customer' ) Aryan Khan's D'YAVOL X launches luxury new collection.(dyavolx.com)

Aryan Khan's brand unveils ultra-luxurious collection

The collection oozes luxury, featuring a signature suede jacket with premium zippers, delicate stitching, and functional pockets for versatile style. Its artisanal dyeing and suede goat leather offer a rich, velvety feel, and each piece is signed by the one and only Shah Rukh Khan. The price? A staggering ₹175,555.

The blue suede jacket comes with a price tag of ₹175,555.(dyavolx.com)

The collection also features hoodies with self-embroidered patch logos on the back. While it may look like a regular hoodie, the price is anything but ordinary, coming in at ₹41,000. The brand also offers logo-embroidered caps, retailing at ₹6,555. Aryan Khan's photoshoot for the X-Girlfriend hoodie, exuding Gen Z chic with quirky graphics, carries the same hefty price of ₹41,000.

The graphic-printed t-shirts, available in black, white, and blue, carry a price tag of ₹22,500, while the trendy denim cargo pants, dubbed Knight Walker II, come in at ₹35,000. Every item in this collection reflects style, with prices that are sure to turn heads.

About Aryan Khan

D'YAVOL was founded by Aryan Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and their family friends Leti Blagoeva and Bunty Singh. The brand features two main segments: a streetwear line called X and a portfolio of spirits. Meanwhile, Aryan is gearing up for his directorial debut with an untitled Bollywood series on Netflix, produced by Gauri Khan. The series is scheduled for release later this year, with Shah Rukh Khan proudly announcing Aryan’s venture on X.