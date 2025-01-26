Best sunglasses brands: Get up to 80% off on the best eyewear at Myntra Style Parade 2025

The Myntra Style Parade 2025 is turning up the heat with an irresistible collection of sunglasses from the best brands in the game! Think Ray-Ban, ALDO, Voyage, and Moschino—all curated to give your eyewear game a serious upgrade. If you’re vibing with classic aviators or daring to shine with funky, oversized frames, this sale has something for every style maven. When it comes to sunglasses, Ray-Ban is a name that needs no introduction. If you’re a fan of the legendary Wayfarers, sleek Clubmasters, or bold hexagonal frames, Ray-Ban’s collection at Myntra’s Style Parade is here to keep you looking effortlessly suave. Trust us, every glance through these lenses will be cooler than the last. BEST sunglasses brands(Pexels)

Got adventure on your agenda? Voyage’s sporty sunglasses are built for performance, making them the go-to for outdoor enthusiasts. Myntra’s Style Parade 2025 is a celebration of fashion, and it ends on 26th January! Don’t let time slip through your fingers like sand at the beach because your dream sunglasses are waiting, and so are the deals of the season. Mark your calendar, set your alarms, and shop before this parade waves goodbye!

Loading Suggestions...

Best sunglasses brands for every vibe:

Ray-Ban

Synonymous with timeless cool, Ray-Ban is the ultimate choice for those who love classic style with a modern edge. From the iconic Wayfarers to the sleek Aviators and trendy hexagonal frames, Ray-Ban sunglasses are a staple for every wardrobe. With cutting-edge UV protection and unmatched craftsmanship, they offer the perfect blend of form and function.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Moschino

Bold, eclectic, and unapologetically glamorous, Moschino sunglasses are for those who dare to stand out. With their striking designs and playful embellishments, Moschino elevates eyewear into a true fashion statement. Be it oversized frames, quirky shapes, or vibrant colours, these sunglasses are a celebration of individuality. Perfect for fashionistas who love making waves, Moschino brings high-fashion vibes to every outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Vincent Chase

Vincent Chase offers a perfect mix of contemporary designs and affordable luxury, making stylish eyewear accessible to all. Known for their stylish frames, bold colours, and lightweight comfort, these sunglasses cater to both fashion-forward and practical needs. If you’re looking for everyday wear or something to complement your party looks, Vincent Chase has versatile options for every occasion. Their range effortlessly combines style, quality, and value.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Slay like Katrina Kaif: Take inspo from her most iconic fashion looks

ALDO

When it comes to chic and trend-driven sunglasses, ALDO is a name you can count on. With designs that are both contemporary and versatile, ALDO caters to a variety of tastes, from minimalist sophistication to bold statement pieces. The brand’s sunglasses are perfect for those who want to stay ahead of the trends while maintaining a timeless charm. With durable materials and UV protection, ALDO delivers style without compromise.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

John Jacobs

John Jacobs redefines premium eyewear with its meticulously crafted sunglasses that blend luxury with practicality. Featuring stunning designs, high-quality lenses, and durable frames, John Jacobs is the go-to brand for fashion enthusiasts who value elegance. From trendy oversized styles to classic aviators, their collection offers something for every personality.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

GUESS

GUESS sunglasses are the epitome of glamour, bringing a touch of Hollywood-inspired charm to your wardrobe. Known for their bold frames, iconic logos, and trendy designs, GUESS creates eyewear that’s effortlessly stylish. Be it chic cat-eye frames or edgy oversized styles, their sunglasses add a hint of luxury to every outfit.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Also read: Priyanka Chopra’s iconic fashion: Take inspo from her reel to red carpet looks

Ted Smith

For those who love unique designs and affordable quality, Ted Smith sunglasses are an excellent choice. Offering a wide range of trendy and practical styles, the brand caters to every taste and occasion. With lightweight frames and UV-protective lenses, these sunglasses are perfect for everyday wear. Ted Smith ensures you stay stylish and protected under the sun.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Voyage

Voyage sunglasses are designed for the modern explorer who seeks both style and practicality. With their contemporary designs and durable construction, Voyage is perfect for people on the go. Their collection features lightweight frames, polarized lenses, and wide range of styles that suit different preferences. If you’re traveling, commuting, or just enjoying a sunny day, Voyage keeps your look effortlessly chic while protecting your eyes.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

With an unmatched lineup of iconic brands like Ray-Ban, Moschino, ALDO, and more, Myntra’s Style Parade 2025 offers the perfect opportunity to elevate your eyewear game. From timeless classics to bold, trendsetting designs, these sunglasses cater to every mood, occasion, and personality. Don’t miss your chance to grab these stylish must-haves at unbeatable prices before the parade ends on 26th January.

Similar stories for you:

From jackets to boots: Stock up on winter must-haves to up your fashion game

Myntra Style Parade is LIVE: Best deals on bags, footwear, apparels and more

Myntra Sale Style Parade 2025: Best deals on western wear for men and women

BEST sunglasses brands FAQs What are the top sunglasses brands available during Myntra Style Parade 2025? Myntra Style Parade 2025 features top brands like Ray-Ban, Moschino, Voyage, ALDO, John Jacobs, GUESS, Ted Smith, and more. Each brand offers unique designs catering to different styles and preferences.

When does the Myntra Style Parade 2025 end? The Myntra Style Parade 2025 ends on 26th January, so make sure to shop your favourite sunglasses before the sale concludes!

Can I find both trendy and classic sunglasses during the sale? Absolutely! From timeless aviators by Ray-Ban to bold, fashion-forward styles by Moschino and GUESS, the collection has something for everyone, whether you prefer classic or trendy designs.

Do these sunglasses come with UV protection? Yes, most sunglasses featured in the sale, including brands like Ray-Ban, John Jacobs, and more, provide reliable UV protection to keep your eyes safe and stylish.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.