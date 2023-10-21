Fashionable and well-put-together attire reflects professionalism and respect for the workplace environment hence, dressing in formal wear shows that you take your job seriously and are committed to presenting yourself in a polished manner. When you dress stylishly and feel confident in your appearance, it can significantly boost your self-esteem and overall confidence and this, in turn, can positively impact your performance and interactions with colleagues and clients. Colours to add to your formal collection, in order to ace the office OOTD (Photo by Anna Shvets on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Kapil Bhatia, CEO and Founder of UNIREC, suggested that to ace your office Outfit of the Day (OOTD), it is essential to choose colours that are both professional and suitable for the season and recommended the following five colours to add to your formal collection -

Light Blue: Light blue is a classic and calming colour that exudes professionalism and sophistication. It's perfect as it reflects a sense of freshness and vitality. You can opt for light blue blouses, dress shirts or even blazers to create a polished and approachable look. Coral: Coral is a vibrant yet elegant colour that adds a pop of warmth and energy to your outfit. It is an excellent choice as it complements various skin tones and adds a playful touch without being too overpowering. Consider incorporating coral dresses, ties or accessories into your wardrobe. Khaki: Khaki is a versatile neutral colour that pairs well with a wide range of other colours. It's a perfect choice as it's lighter than traditional black or navy yet still maintains a professional appearance. Khaki trousers, skirts or blazers can be mixed and matched with different tops and accessories. Lavender: Lavender is a soft and elegant colour that brings a touch of femininity and sophistication to your office attire. It's an excellent alternative to traditional pastels and can be worn in the form of blouses, dresses or accessories to add a subtle and refreshing vibe to your ensemble. Olive Green: Olive green is a versatile and trendy colour that works well for both casual and formal settings. It's an ideal colour as it complements the natural surroundings and can be paired with various other colours. Try incorporating olive green trousers, shirts or dresses into your wardrobe for a chic and contemporary look.

Kapil Bhatia added, “These five colours were chosen because they strike the right balance between professionalism and seasonal appropriateness. They allow you to create stylish and eye-catching office outfits while adhering to the formal dress code. Remember, the key is to mix and match these colours with classic staples in your wardrobe to achieve a polished and office-appropriate summer OOTD.”

Bringing her expertise to the same, Rashmi Shukla, Business Head and Senior Vice President at JAYPORE, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd, shared, “Fortifying your office wardrobe with an array of colours is instrumental this season and it is the ideal time to play with colours, patterns, embroideries and fabrics. While whites and pastels remain an all-time favorite, introduce them in new avatars. Pairing outfits in muted colours with shimmering tribal silver jewellery can further elevate the whole look. A rustic hasli or choker or statement earrings look sophisticated as well as add a dash of shimmer. The season also presents an ideal time to experiment with multicolours through prints in office-ready tunics, shirts, dresses, kurtas and even sarees.”

