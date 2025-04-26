Deals up to 60% off on best tote bags: Top 8 picks from Myntra fwd that will not just add to your style but also utility

If your handbag collection could use a little refresh, the latest Myntra sale has you covered. Myntra fwd is offering up to 60% off on some of the best tote bags around, and they are far from basic. From roomy options perfect for daily errands to stylish ones that double up as work companions, there is plenty to explore. These top 8 Myntra tote bags combine fashion and function perfectly, now available at major discounts during the Myntra sale.

Tote bags have become a must-have, and with these deals, you can finally grab those Myntra handbags that have been on your wishlist. Think sleek finishes, eye-catching prints, and sturdy straps that carry your day without fuss. We’ve rounded up 8 picks from Myntra that mix style with utility, and yes, your shoulder will thank you later.

Top 8 picks for women’s tote bags at Myntra fwd

Brighten up your everyday look with the MINI WESST green floral printed oversized shopper tote bag. With its roomy build and fresh floral vibe, it blends charm and convenience. The embellished detail adds a bit of flair, while the detachable strap gives you flexible carrying options. It’s perfect for casual days out or errands on the go.

What can you pair this with:

Try it with wide-leg jeans, a breezy top and sandals for a relaxed but pulled-together daytime outfit.

Sleek and fuss-free, this black shopper tote bag from Fastrack ticks all the right boxes. The quilted detail gives it a bit of texture, while the solid black finish keeps it timeless. Spacious enough for your essentials and more, it features a zip closure, handy pockets and a neat shape that suits everyday casual wear.

What can you pair this with:

Match it with a black jumpsuit, white trainers and oversized sunglasses for a sharp, minimal look that works all day.

This blue structured tote bag from Caprese brings together a textured design and quilted detailing that feels both polished and practical. With two main compartments, multiple pockets and a secure zip closure, it’s made to carry more without looking bulky. The soft synthetic leather adds a refined finish, making it a smart pick for casual everyday use.

What can you pair this with:

Pair it with a white linen dress and ballet flats for a soft, daytime look that still feels neat and intentional.

Add a touch of culture to your daily routine with this ethnic motifs printed structured tote bag from Pramadda Pure Luxury. The black base is beautifully detailed with traditional prints, giving it a rich look. Designed with ample inner pockets and a tablet sleeve, it brings together charm and function effortlessly. Ideal for workdays that flow into casual evenings.

What can you pair this with:

Style it with a kurta and straight trousers or even a maxi dress to keep the ethnic flair going strong.

Chic and classic, the KLEIO croco textured structured tote bag in brown brings a polished edge to your everyday style. The textured finish gives it just enough character, while the spacious interior with three inner pockets keeps things neat. With a secure zip closure and sturdy handles, it’s a great pick for daily wear with a smart twist.

What can you pair this with:

Pair it with tailored trousers, a crisp shirt and loafers for an office-friendly look that still feels stylish outside work.

The Donicy shopper tote bag brings in a bit of edge with its black cut work detailing. Crafted from jute, it’s lightweight yet durable, with three external pockets and a handy tablet sleeve tucked inside. The fixed sling strap adds to its practicality, while the structured shape makes it easy to carry through a packed day.

What can you pair this with:

Goes well with a printed maxi skirt and a plain tee, adding texture without clashing with your outfit’s vibe.

The KLEIO mustard textured solid tote shoulder bag adds a pop of colour to your casual ensemble. With a stylish buckle detail and a zip closure, it features a large compartment with four inner pockets to keep everything in place. The detachable sling strap offers versatile carrying options, while the durable synthetic leather makes it perfect for everyday use.

What can you pair this with:

Pair it with a white shirt dress and ankle boots for a chic yet laid-back look, perfect for casual outings.

Add a touch of charm to your outfit with the STARWINGS pink PU structured tote bag. The bow detail brings a playful, feminine flair, while the three spacious compartments keep your essentials organised. Featuring a zip closure and a non-detachable sling strap, it’s the perfect accessory for a night out or a stylish event, all while staying practical.

What can you pair this with:

Pair it with a sleek little black dress and heels for a standout look, or a flirty skirt and blouse for an elegant vibe.

More picks for you

Best tote bags for women: FAQs What should I look for when choosing a tote bag? When choosing a tote bag, consider factors like size, material, compartments, and design. Make sure it fits your daily needs, offers enough space for essentials, and suits your style.

Are tote bags suitable for work? Yes, tote bags are ideal for work, especially those with multiple compartments and a structured design. They can carry your laptop, documents, and other essentials while keeping you stylish.

Can I use a tote bag for casual outings? Absolutely! Tote bags are perfect for casual outings, thanks to their spaciousness and versatility. Opt for vibrant prints or minimalistic designs to match your style.

How do I care for a tote bag? Caring for your tote bag depends on the material. For fabric bags, a gentle wash or wipe with a dry cloth is ideal. Leather bags should be cleaned with a soft cloth and protected with leather conditioner.

