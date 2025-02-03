Deepika Padukone’s saree draper shares 5 tips on how saree draping can transform your look

We know how a perfect drape can transform our traditional look in a saree. But often slipping, or tearing due to pins can affect the saree, and impact the overall look, making us feel underconfident and uncomfortable. But not anymore! Dolly Jain, celebrity saree draper to several Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and others, shared five tips on how the perfect drape can transform the overall look. “The way a saree is draped can completely transform your look," said Deepika Padukone's saree draper Dolly Jain.(Dolly Jain)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Jain, celebrity draper and founder of I AM said, "The way a saree is draped can completely transform your look, turning a simple outfit into something extraordinary. Here are her top 5 tips and tricks to elevate your saree game."

Add false fabric for extra hold:

A secret to getting perfect pleats is to attach a false fabric beneath your saree. This unseen layer gives additional structure, so the pleats will remain sharp and in place all day. It also makes the overall silhouette of the saree neat and elegant, even after hours of wear.

Steam iron your saree for a crisp finish:

Use a steam iron to gently iron your saree. The steam adds a bit of moisture, which makes the fabric more pliable and easier to drape. This technique helps eliminate wrinkles while keeping the saree looking fresh and crisp, which is essential for a polished appearance.

Use a double lock pin for security:

Use a double-lock stainless steel saree pin to keep your saree in place, especially when you are sitting for long hours or moving around. This kind of pin will ensure that your saree stays in place without tearing or slipping. It is an essential tool for ensuring your saree drape remains flawless all day.

Fresh ironing every time:

It gives the best look if you avoid pre-ironing your saree. Iron it fresh each time you are going to wear it. So, the cloth will not wrinkle, as it was earlier, and does not have those creases from storage. A small step making a big difference in how it looks and feels.

Use underarm pads for a cleaner look:

For those long events, place underarm pads in your blouse, so you are not left to worry about stains from sweat at the wrong time. It helps to keep your blouse clean and fresh, so you can wear the saree.