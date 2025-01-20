Deepika Padukone’s saree draper shares 10 tips on how you can stay warm and stylish while wearing a saree in winter

Saree lovers, there’s good news for you! Every winter, saree lovers struggle to keep up with the chill in the weather and also incorporate sarees in their daily style. With the chill wrapping up and making it urgent to stay warm, it can be a difficult choice for saree lovers to make. Dolly Jain, saree stylist to Deepika Padukone, shared the ultimate hack to deck up as the boss lady in a saree, while ensuring that we are warmly dressed in the winter season.

But, not anymore! Dolly Jain, saree stylist to many Bollywood celebrities including Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor and others, shared the ultimate hack to deck up as the boss lady in a saree, while ensuring that we are warmly dressed in the winter season. Also read | Decoding saree trends for 2025: 7 styles that are going to be hot and happening in the world of drapes

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dolly Jain, celebrity draper and founder of I AM, said, “Winters needn't rob you of your style. With some deliberate additions, one can easily get warm and fashionable while wearing this very old-time costume.” Here are the ten hacks that you need to follow:

Layering with jackets:

A long jacket or a stylish shrug can be paired with your saree for an elevated look, providing both warmth and sophistication. It brings a modern fusion twist, perfect for winter evenings, making you stand out in a crowd.

Draping style:

Try drape your saree in the dhoti, butterfly, or mermaid style. These offer greater coverage but are not less stylish or less trendy. You can get extra warm with these drape styles and hence is great during winters. Also read | From Maharashtrian to Nivi drape: 6 stunning traditional saree draping styles from states of India

Choose heavier fabrics:

Velvet, wool, or brocade is so great for winter saree wear. Such lavish materials give the warmth without being stylishly presentable, hence warm and comfortable clothing.

Add a stylish shawl:

A cashmere or pashmina shawl is an excellent addition to any saree look. Draping it over your shoulders not only provides extra warmth but also adds an element of elegance to your overall outfit.

Turtleneck or thermal blouse:

Wear a fitted turtleneck or thermal blouse under your saree. This trick keeps your upper body warm while still letting your saree shine, so you are cozy without losing style.

Footwear with functionality:

Swap your sandals for stylish boots or closed-toe shoes. These keep your feet warm and provide better grip during the chilly months, adding practicality without losing elegance. Also read | Bored of same old saree drapes and kaftan styles? Here are 6 trendy tips to upgrade your fashion game

Full-sleeve blouses:

Full-sleeve blouses of lined fabrics like silk or cotton also provide added warmth. They also have a rather sleek look, hence you don't seem shabbily dressed while it is freezing.

Cardigan layering:

Wearing a lightweight cardigan under a jacket or over your blouse adds extra layer of warmth. You can opt for neutral or matching color so that it does not look like you're layering; instead it looks great.

Glove accessorise:

Leather and knitted gloves not only ward off the chilling cold but present a well-refined look against a saree silhouette. Opt for gloves that find a hue-match with your saree's colors.

Statement accessories:

The winter season is ideal to add more statement accessories in the form of chunky necklaces, big earrings, or scarves. Not only will these add a finishing touch but also keep you that extra warm around the neck and the shoulder lines.