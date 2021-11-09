Dia Mirza, in a 25K meringue dress, speaks of sustainability

Dia Mirza is a fashion statement in herself. The actor keeps setting fashion goals higher for us with each and every picture from her well-dressed diaries. When not playing characters for the screen, Dia is often spotted posing pretty in fashion photoshoots and they are a treat for sore eyes.

On Tuesday, Dia drove our midweek blues away with a picture of herself where she defined elegance and class in a simple attire. For this photoshoot, Dia played muse to the designer house Malie and decked up in a meringue dress from the house’s wardrobe.

Malie is known for their designs of women attires that blend elegance and simplicity. In the picture, Dia can be seen decked up in a bright pink meringue dress with statement puff sleeves. The midriff-baring dress had voluminous tiers at the waist and came with hand-crinkled drape detailing across chest and back. Dia posed in an outdoor setup and looked just too beautiful. Take a look at her picture here:

The picture is from one of her photo series for a magazine. Earlier, Dia shared a stunning shot of herself posing in her home and shared how she has turned her home into a sustainable space with plants and bird nests. “I have almost 25 species of birds visiting my window every day. I’ve had red-vented bulbuls, sparrows, coppersmith barbets, and sunbirds building nests in the windows and foliage... It’s magical to hear the bird song through the day; you feel transported from the big metropolis to a lush forest,” she was quoted saying in the interview to the respective magazine. +

The meringue dress adorned by Dia in the picture is priced at ₹25K in the designer house’s official website. Take a look: The meringue dress adorned by Dia in the picture is priced at ₹25K in the designer house’s official website.(https://www.malieofficial.com/)

Styled by Theia Tekchandaney, Dia left her tresses open around her shoulders as she posed for the picture. Assisted by hair and makeup artist Shraddha Mishra, Dia opted for nude eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks and a shade of bright pink lipstick, as she posed amidst the greenery.

