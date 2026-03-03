F1 driver Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint-Mleux in dreamy Monaco wedding, wearing elegant matching white outfits

The wedding embraced a serene all-white aesthetic, with both bride and groom showcasing coordinated looks that blended timeless elegance with soft, romantic detailing. Alexandra stunned in a French Chantilly lace couture gown by Paolo Sebastian. The fishtail silhouette featured a scalloped neckline and was delicately adorned with intricate three-dimensional floral appliqués and embroidered butterflies, adding whimsical charm to the sophisticated design.

From emotional vow exchanges to a cinematic getaway in a rare red Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible, the newlyweds shared a dreamy look at their elegant white-themed wedding. The couple were truly head over heels for these official Monaco moments, marking their civil ceremony at the iconic Villa La Vigie overlooking the Mediterranean, an intimate, all-white celebration framed by soft Riviera light and refined florals. (Also read: Ambani 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta dazzles in modern gold ethnic look for a wedding. Watch )

Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc officially tied the knot with Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Saturday, February 28, in a breathtaking ceremony held in Monaco. While the couple kept their nuptials intimate and private, they later delighted fans by sharing a joint Instagram post filled with heartfelt glimpses from their romantic celebration.

The fitted gown gracefully hugged her frame before subtly flaring at the hem, creating a refined and feminine profile. Subtle beadwork and textured embellishments shimmered under the Mediterranean light, enhancing the gown’s luxurious appeal without overpowering its classic charm. In true iconic-bride fashion, Alexandra did her own makeup, keeping her beauty look soft and radiant. The dress was finished with bespoke embroidered initials and the couple’s wedding date, a deeply personal touch woven into the couture creation.

She completed her bridal look with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching ring, and carried a bouquet of fresh white lilies that perfectly complemented the ethereal palette.