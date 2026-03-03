F1 driver Charles Leclerc marries Alexandra Saint-Mleux in dreamy Monaco wedding, wearing elegant matching white outfits
In a romantic Monaco celebration, Charles Leclerc tied the knot with Alexandra Saint-Mleux, offering fans a glimpse into their elegant, all-white wedding.
Formula 1 star Charles Leclerc officially tied the knot with Alexandra Saint-Mleux on Saturday, February 28, in a breathtaking ceremony held in Monaco. While the couple kept their nuptials intimate and private, they later delighted fans by sharing a joint Instagram post filled with heartfelt glimpses from their romantic celebration.
From emotional vow exchanges to a cinematic getaway in a rare red Ferrari 250 Testa Rossa convertible, the newlyweds shared a dreamy look at their elegant white-themed wedding. The couple were truly head over heels for these official Monaco moments, marking their civil ceremony at the iconic Villa La Vigie overlooking the Mediterranean, an intimate, all-white celebration framed by soft Riviera light and refined florals. (Also read: Ambani 'badi bahu' Shloka Mehta dazzles in modern gold ethnic look for a wedding. Watch )
What bride wears for the dreamy white wedding
The wedding embraced a serene all-white aesthetic, with both bride and groom showcasing coordinated looks that blended timeless elegance with soft, romantic detailing. Alexandra stunned in a French Chantilly lace couture gown by Paolo Sebastian. The fishtail silhouette featured a scalloped neckline and was delicately adorned with intricate three-dimensional floral appliqués and embroidered butterflies, adding whimsical charm to the sophisticated design.
The fitted gown gracefully hugged her frame before subtly flaring at the hem, creating a refined and feminine profile. Subtle beadwork and textured embellishments shimmered under the Mediterranean light, enhancing the gown’s luxurious appeal without overpowering its classic charm. In true iconic-bride fashion, Alexandra did her own makeup, keeping her beauty look soft and radiant. The dress was finished with bespoke embroidered initials and the couple’s wedding date, a deeply personal touch woven into the couture creation.
She completed her bridal look with a sparkling diamond necklace and matching ring, and carried a bouquet of fresh white lilies that perfectly complemented the ethereal palette.
How Charles complements her elegant look
Charles matched her elegance in a light cream suit that felt both modern and polished. Expertly tailored, the suit offered a sharp and structured silhouette, while its soft neutral tone paired seamlessly with Alexandra’s gown. A crisp shirt and coordinating tie finished the look, maintaining a clean and sophisticated aesthetic. Together, their ensembles created a harmonious and romantic vision, a perfect reflection of their intimate yet glamorous wedding celebration.
About Charles Leclerc
Charles Marc Hervé Perceval Leclerc is a racing driver from Monaco who competes in Formula One for Ferrari. He finished as the runner-up in the 2022 Formula One World Drivers' Championship and has secured eight Grand Prix victories over the course of his eight-season career in the sport.
