Getting a tattoo? Here are 7 essential tips you must keep in mind for a smooth inking experience

In an age where self-expression is paramount, the inked revolution is in full swing. More than a passing trend, tattoos have become a sought-after form of personal storytelling. There are many motivations for getting inked. Some use it as a means of expressing their love and ideologies, some as a means of making a fashion statement, while others use it as inspiration. Whatever your motivation for getting inked, it's important that you understand the process and are prepared to avoid any negative effects on your body. Taking good care of your tattoo after it’s done is a non-negotiable step, as many tattoo artists will repeatedly iterate. But preparing our body before getting a tattoo is as crucial as post-care to ensure the best outcome and promote optimal healing. (Also read: Planning to get inked on New Year? Check out 8 top tattoo trends set to make waves in 2024 ) Getting a tattoo? Here are 7 essential tips you must keep in mind (Unsplash)

Tips to keep in mind before getting a tattoo

In an interview with HT Digital Pallavi, tattoo artist from studio Devil'z Tattooz shared some essential tips to help you get ready for an upcoming tattoo appointment.

1. Firstly, it's essential to choose a reputable tattoo artist and studio. Ensure that the studio follows strict cleanliness standards, as this significantly reduces the risk of infections. Research is key to making sure that you have a good tattoo experience.

2. Maintaining skin health is vital before getting a tattoo. Stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water in the days leading up to your appointment. Well-hydrated skin is more supple and can help optimise the tattooing process. Moisturise the area regularly to keep the skin supple and hydrated.

3. Sunburned or peeling skin is not ideal for tattooing, as it can affect the quality of the work and hinder the healing process. If the tattoo will be in an area that's typically exposed to the sun, use sunscreen to protect the skin.

4. Get a good night's sleep before your appointment. Being well-rested not only helps with the physical aspect of healing but also prepares you mentally for the tattooing process.

5. Eating a nutritious meal a few hours before your appointment to is pertinent, to keep your energy levels stable. Feeling dizzy, nauseous or falling unconscious is not something that can easily happen but can happen nonetheless - no matter the size of the tattoo

6. Avoid consuming excessive amounts of alcohol or caffeine 24 hours prior to your appointment, as these can affect your body's response to pain and may lead to increased bleeding during the tattooing process. Hangovers are often closely related to falling unconscious during the tattoo sessions as well

7. Last but not least and equally important is to wear comfortable and appropriate clothing for easy access to the tattoo area. Loose-fitting clothing is ideal, especially if the tattoo is in an area that may be covered by tight clothing or is not easy to access. It is always ideal to ask your artist what the best attire would be for the placement. It is also advisable to wear dark and worn-out clothes as opposed to white or light colours.

These are some important points to keep in mind before setting up your next tattoo appointment. And above everything else, you should feel comfortable with your tattoo artist.