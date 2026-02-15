Give your lips a rich colour payoff with these 8 long-lasting matte lipsticks
When it comes to lipsticks, we women have a separate love affair with long-stay matte lipstick shades. These lipsticks stay put for hours without melting and give your lips a rich and bold colour payoff. From reds to hot pinks or mauves, there are ample number of lipstick shades that define your lips beautifully. From your dinner dates or movie nights, these long-lasting lipsticks are sure to stay with you until your last sip of drinks.
Check out our top 8 long-lasting matte lipsticks available on Myntra that have been selected based on high customer ratings and reviews. Along with this, all these lipsticks are under ₹1,000.
Top 8 long-lasting matte lipsticks
Maybelline Superstay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick delivers intense color payoff with up to 16-hour long-lasting wear. Its highly pigmented formula glides smoothly and dries into a flawless matte finish. This lipstick also has a precision arrow applicator that ensures easy, defined application every time. Customers love its bold shades and all-day staying power, with many saying it survives meals and busy schedules without touch-ups.
Smashbox Always On Liquid Matte Lipstick offers ultra-light, long-wear color with a comfortable matte finish. Its advanced polymer technology keeps lips fresh and smudge-proof for up to 8 hours. It has a precision tip applicator which allows sharp, defined lines and effortless coverage. Infused with primer oil complex, it prevents dryness while maintaining intense pigmentation. Customers rave about its smooth texture and non-flaky wear.
FAE Beauty Lip Whip Matte Mousse Lipstick offers rich color with a soft, non-drying finish that lasts up to 12 hours. Its whipped, airy texture feels lightweight while delivering bold pigment in one swipe. The formula resists cracking and keeps lips comfortable throughout the day. Customers appreciate its inclusive shade range and creamy matte feel, and love that it stays vibrant without making the lips dry.
MARS Matte Muse Lightweight Mousse Lipstick gives lips a soft-focus matte look with a feather-light feel. Its velvety mousse formula glides smoothly and sets into a comfortable, long-lasting finish. This lipstick is designed for everyday wear, offers rich pigmentation without heaviness or dryness. Customers love its budget-friendly price and impressive staying power, sharing that it feels airy on the lips while delivering trendy shades.
Parul Garg Smudge-Proof Matte Lipstick delivers bold, high-impact color with a transfer-resistant matte finish. Its long-wearing formula glides effortlessly and locks in place without smudging or fading. Its creamy texture ensures smooth application while maintaining a lightweight feel. Customers frequently praise its vibrant pigmentation and reliable staying power, noting that it remains intact through long events and celebrations. It’s ideal for those who want glamorous, fuss-free matte lips.
LOVE EARTH Lightweight Matte Liquid Mousse Lipstick offers rich, buildable color with a soft matte finish. Its mousse-like texture feels weightless and comfortable, making it perfect for all-day wear. The long-lasting formula resists smudging while keeping lips smooth and supple. Customers appreciate its creamy consistency and flattering shades, often highlighting how it delivers a natural matte look without drying or cracking, even after hours of wear.
L’Oreal Paris Infallible Matte Resistance Liquid Lipstick provides up to 16 hours of bold, transfer-proof color. Its ultra-thin formula glides easily and sets into a smooth matte finish that feels lightweight on the lips. The precise applicator ensures controlled, even coverage. Customers love its vibrant pigmentation and reliable wear, saying it stays intact through meals and long days without fading, making it a dependable choice for lasting matte perfection.
Lakme Forever Matte Liquid Lipstick delivers intense color with a lightweight, transfer-proof formula that lasts up to 16 hours. Its smooth texture spreads evenly, providing full coverage in a single swipe. Its comfortable matte finish resists smudging and fading throughout the day. Customers praise its affordable price and impressive staying power and love the fact that it remains fresh and vibrant even after extended wear.
