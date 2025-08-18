Kajol at 51 steals the show in glittering diamonds and a chic one-shoulder gown for red carpet event: Watch

Actor Kajol stepped out in Mumbai to attend the Global Excellence Awards 2025. For the red carpet event, she chose a chic floor-length gown look, which she accessorised with glittering diamond jewellery that stole the show. Let's decode her look: Kajol steals the show in a stunning look at a red carpet event.

Kajol's glittering diamonds steal the spotlight

The 51-year-old star accessorised her show-stopper nude-coloured gown with stunning diamond jewels, becoming the highlight of her red carpet look. She wore teardrop, dangling diamond earrings paired with a massive, triple-layered bracelet adorned with shimmering stones. A stacked diamond ring and an emerald ring rounded off the jewels. Here's a look at what she wore:

All details about Kajol's attire

As for her gown, the nude number features a pleated silhouette spanning the one-shoulder design, the bodice, and the waistline. The ensemble features a plunging sweetheart neckline, a body-hugging fit that accentuates Kajol's curves, a pleated front, a flowy skirt that cascades down her body, and a floor-length hem. A pair of stilettos completed the red carpet ensemble.

For her tresses, Kajol chose to tie them in a messy, twisted and side-parted bun with a few loose strands, styled in soft waves and sculpting her face. Lastly, feathered brows, dark red lips, shimmering gold eye shadow, mascara-adorned lashes, flushed cheeks, luminous highlighter, and soft contouring rounded off the glam.

On the work front

Kajol's most recent film was Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. It also featured Ibrahim Ali Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran. She is now set to star in the upcoming action thriller Maharani, helmed by Charan Tej Uppalapati. The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Prabhu Deva, Naseeruddin Shah, Samyuktha (in her Hindi debut), Jisshu Sengupta, Aditya Seal, Pramod Pathak, and Chhaya Kadam. The release date for Maharani is yet to be announced. Recently, she also announced Season 2 of her hit legal drama The Trial.