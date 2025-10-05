Karwachauth special: Top 8 Lipstick shades to elevate your look with

With Karwachauth around the corner, we are sure you must be gearing up for the festival already! If your dress is decided, and you are looking to buy makeup, especially lipsticks, then you are at the right spot. We have compiled a list of 8 lipstick shades that are a must-have in your vanity kit for Karwachauth. From the ravishing reds to girlie pinks, the list is endless. Best lipstick shades for women(Pexels)

So, check out the list of best lipsticks for Karwachauth

Deep Reds

Red is the colour of love, and your Karwachauth celebrations are incomplete without the bold elegance of a deep red lipstick. This timeless shade enhances every festive outfit, adding a touch of glamour and confidence. Its rich pigment flatters all skin tones, making you look vibrant and radiant. Pair it with ethnic attire for a stunning finish that symbolizes love, passion, and tradition on this special occasion.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Plum

Plum lipstick brings sophistication and grace to your Karwachauth look. The deep, enchanting tone highlights your features while complementing traditional attire beautifully. It creates a balanced blend of boldness and subtlety, perfect for evening rituals. Wear it confidently to exude charm, elegance, and modern femininity while celebrating this auspicious festival with style and poise.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Pink

Brighten your Karwachauth celebrations with charming Pink lipstick. This cheerful shade symbolizes freshness, joy, and romance, adding a youthful glow to your festive appearance. Its versatile hue suits all outfits and skin tones, making it an effortless choice. Highlight your natural beauty with pink lips that reflect love, grace, and celebration during this sacred occasion.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Wine

Wine lipstick adds a rich, luxurious finish to your Karwachauth style. The intense, velvety shade enhances your festive glow while exuding sophistication. Perfect for evening rituals and celebrations, it creates a bold yet elegant impression. Pair it with ethnic attire to make your look stand out, embracing confidence and timeless beauty throughout this cherished festival.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Mauve

Mauve lipstick is the perfect pick for Karwachauth elegance. Its subtle yet striking tone balances modern charm with traditional grace. The soft hue flatters all skin tones, giving your look a refined touch. Wear mauve lips to radiate confidence and sophistication while celebrating love, devotion, and beauty on this auspicious festive day.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Brown

Complete your Karwachauth look with warm Brown lipstick that radiates earthy elegance. The versatile shade blends naturally with traditional attire, highlighting your festive glow. Its rich undertones symbolize stability and strength, making it a confident choice for this celebration. Brown lips add a chic, timeless touch to your style while honouring tradition with understated sophistication.

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone

These top 10 perfumes for men are best smelling and long-lasting; Check out our top picks

5 luxury makeup and skincare brands on sale: Get up to 50% off on niche picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival

FAQ for lipsticks for Karwachauth Which lipstick shades are best for Karwachauth? Deep reds, wine, plum, and pink tones are most popular during Karwachauth as they complement traditional sarees, lehengas, and ethnic attire. These shades enhance the festive look and match well with sindoor and bangles.

Should I choose matte or glossy lipstick for Karwachauth? Matte lipsticks give a bold, long-lasting look that stays intact through the day and night rituals, while glossy or creamy lipsticks add shine and hydration. You can pick matte for durability and keep a gloss handy for a quick touch-up.

Which lipstick brands are trending for Karwachauth looks? Brands like Maybelline, Lakmé, MAC, Nykaa, L’Oréal, and Huda Beauty offer festive shades in deep red, mauve, and berry tones, ideal for traditional celebrations.

How do I prevent lipstick from drying out my lips during fasting? Opt for creamy or hydrating matte formulas with Vitamin E, shea butter, or natural oils. You can also apply a thin layer of lip balm underneath before putting on lipstick.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.