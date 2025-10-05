Search
Sun, Oct 05, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karwachauth special: Top 8 Lipstick shades to elevate your look with

ByShweta Pandey
Published on: Oct 05, 2025 02:00 pm IST

Your Karwachauth look is incomplete without the right shade of lipstick. And here we have bought top 8 lipstick shades to accentuate your look with.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 108 Cuirve, 4.3 gm View Details checkDetails

₹509.4

amazonLogo
GET THIS

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick, Richly Pigmented, Nourishing & Long-Lasting Creamy Lipstick, Infused With Jojoba, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Effortless View Details checkDetails

₹862

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REVLON Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick, 80% Conditioning Ingredients, intance color, Waterproof, Long-Lasting, 100% Vegan Lipstick, Delectable (032), 4.25 gm View Details checkDetails

₹699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba Lush Creme Lipstick (Plum), Moisturizing Satin Finish with Ceramides & Shea Butter, Lightweight, Long-Lasting & Ultra-Smooth, Perfect Shades for Indian Skin Tones, Dusky Hot! 3.5g View Details checkDetails

₹978

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Colour Iced Plum 520, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Kinky Pink, 3.5 g | Lightweight formulation| Luxurious matte finish| Long-lasting, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof View Details checkDetails

₹1,139

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Pink Cashmere) View Details checkDetails

₹1,718

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Crème - Pink Promise (778) View Details checkDetails

₹1,194.62

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Lacquer-Like Shine Finish. 16H longwear lacquer lipstick. High-impact color, zero transfer - 550 Noir Cherry, 4ml View Details checkDetails

₹849

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Crème - Wine With Everything (525) View Details checkDetails

₹1,412

amazonLogo
GET THIS

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Champagne Blush) View Details checkDetails

₹1,718

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Maybelline Color Sensational Cream Lipcolor, On the Mauve View Details checkDetails

₹1,047.45

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LOreal Paris Color Riche Indian, Saucy Mauve 560 View Details checkDetails

₹1,249.16

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Massive Mauve 605, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LoveChild Masaba Ultra Matte Pinkish Brown Lipstick, Long Lasting Upto 6Hrs, Transfer-Proof, Hydrating & Nourishing Nude Bullet Lipsticks For Women, Brown Mama, 4.5g View Details checkDetails

₹945

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Java Brown 810, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,495

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Milani Lipstick Secret (Matte) View Details checkDetails

₹1,000

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

With Karwachauth around the corner, we are sure you must be gearing up for the festival already! If your dress is decided, and you are looking to buy makeup, especially lipsticks, then you are at the right spot. We have compiled a list of 8 lipstick shades that are a must-have in your vanity kit for Karwachauth. From the ravishing reds to girlie pinks, the list is endless.

Best lipstick shades for women(Pexels)
Best lipstick shades for women(Pexels)

So, check out the list of best lipsticks for Karwachauth

Deep Reds

Red is the colour of love, and your Karwachauth celebrations are incomplete without the bold elegance of a deep red lipstick. This timeless shade enhances every festive outfit, adding a touch of glamour and confidence. Its rich pigment flatters all skin tones, making you look vibrant and radiant. Pair it with ethnic attire for a stunning finish that symbolizes love, passion, and tradition on this special occasion.

1.

L’Oréal Paris Color Riche Satin Lipstick- 108 Cuirve, 4.3 gm
Loading Suggestions...

2.

e.l.f. O Face Satin Lipstick, Richly Pigmented, Nourishing & Long-Lasting Creamy Lipstick, Infused With Jojoba, Vegan & Cruelty-Free, Effortless
Loading Suggestions...

3.

REVLON Super Lustrous Matte Lipstick, 80% Conditioning Ingredients, intance color, Waterproof, Long-Lasting, 100% Vegan Lipstick, Delectable (032), 4.25 gm
Loading Suggestions...

Plum

Plum lipstick brings sophistication and grace to your Karwachauth look. The deep, enchanting tone highlights your features while complementing traditional attire beautifully. It creates a balanced blend of boldness and subtlety, perfect for evening rituals. Wear it confidently to exude charm, elegance, and modern femininity while celebrating this auspicious festival with style and poise.

4.

LoveChild Masaba Lush Creme Lipstick (Plum), Moisturizing Satin Finish with Ceramides & Shea Butter, Lightweight, Long-Lasting & Ultra-Smooth, Perfect Shades for Indian Skin Tones, Dusky Hot! 3.5g
Loading Suggestions...

5.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Colour Iced Plum 520, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm
Loading Suggestions...

Pink

Brighten your Karwachauth celebrations with charming Pink lipstick. This cheerful shade symbolizes freshness, joy, and romance, adding a youthful glow to your festive appearance. Its versatile hue suits all outfits and skin tones, making it an effortless choice. Highlight your natural beauty with pink lips that reflect love, grace, and celebration during this sacred occasion.

6.

Colorbar Sinful Matte Lipcolor, Kinky Pink, 3.5 g | Lightweight formulation| Luxurious matte finish| Long-lasting, smudge-proof, and transfer-proof
Loading Suggestions...

7.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Pink Cashmere)
Loading Suggestions...

8.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Crème - Pink Promise (778)
Loading Suggestions...

Wine

Wine lipstick adds a rich, luxurious finish to your Karwachauth style. The intense, velvety shade enhances your festive glow while exuding sophistication. Perfect for evening rituals and celebrations, it creates a bold yet elegant impression. Pair it with ethnic attire to make your look stand out, embracing confidence and timeless beauty throughout this cherished festival.

9.

L'Oréal Paris Infallible Laque Resistance Lacquer-Like Shine Finish. 16H longwear lacquer lipstick. High-impact color, zero transfer - 550 Noir Cherry, 4ml
Loading Suggestions...

10.

Revlon Super Lustrous Lipstick Crème - Wine With Everything (525)
Loading Suggestions...

11.

RAS Luxury Oils Lumiere Satin Matte Lipstick | 8-Hr long stay Creamy Matte, Non-Drying, Lightweight & Pigmented | Natural infusion of Argan & Avocado | Vegan, Cruelty-Free (Champagne Blush)
Loading Suggestions...

Mauve

Mauve lipstick is the perfect pick for Karwachauth elegance. Its subtle yet striking tone balances modern charm with traditional grace. The soft hue flatters all skin tones, giving your look a refined touch. Wear mauve lips to radiate confidence and sophistication while celebrating love, devotion, and beauty on this auspicious festive day.

12.

Maybelline Color Sensational Cream Lipcolor, On the Mauve
Loading Suggestions...

13.

L'Oreal Paris Color Riche Indian, Saucy Mauve 560
Loading Suggestions...

14.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Massive Mauve 605, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm
Loading Suggestions...

Brown

Complete your Karwachauth look with warm Brown lipstick that radiates earthy elegance. The versatile shade blends naturally with traditional attire, highlighting your festive glow. Its rich undertones symbolize stability and strength, making it a confident choice for this celebration. Brown lips add a chic, timeless touch to your style while honouring tradition with understated sophistication.

15.

LoveChild Masaba Ultra Matte Pinkish Brown Lipstick, Long Lasting Upto 6Hrs, Transfer-Proof, Hydrating & Nourishing Nude Bullet Lipsticks For Women, Brown Mama, 4.5g
Loading Suggestions...

16.

SoulTree Ayurvedic Lipstick - Java Brown 810, 4gm | Creamy Texture | Enriched with Organic Ghee & Almond Oil | Moistured & Nourished Lips | 4gm
Loading Suggestions...

17.

Milani Lipstick Secret (Matte)
Loading Suggestions...

Similar articles for you

10 nude lipsticks for the festive season ahead: Our picks to that suits every skin tone

These top 10 perfumes for men are best smelling and long-lasting; Check out our top picks

5 luxury makeup and skincare brands on sale: Get up to 50% off on niche picks during Amazon Great Indian Festival

 

  • Which lipstick shades are best for Karwachauth?

    Deep reds, wine, plum, and pink tones are most popular during Karwachauth as they complement traditional sarees, lehengas, and ethnic attire. These shades enhance the festive look and match well with sindoor and bangles.

  • Should I choose matte or glossy lipstick for Karwachauth?

    Matte lipsticks give a bold, long-lasting look that stays intact through the day and night rituals, while glossy or creamy lipsticks add shine and hydration. You can pick matte for durability and keep a gloss handy for a quick touch-up.

  • Which lipstick brands are trending for Karwachauth looks?

    Brands like Maybelline, Lakmé, MAC, Nykaa, L’Oréal, and Huda Beauty offer festive shades in deep red, mauve, and berry tones, ideal for traditional celebrations.

  • How do I prevent lipstick from drying out my lips during fasting?

    Opt for creamy or hydrating matte formulas with Vitamin E, shea butter, or natural oils. You can also apply a thin layer of lip balm underneath before putting on lipstick.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Fashion / Karwachauth special: Top 8 Lipstick shades to elevate your look with
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On