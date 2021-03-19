Katrina, Kareena, Kartik: Aching for a summer hairdo? Take cue from these celebs
Come Summer and breezy hair styles and open hair are replaced with hair tyes, pins, clips and bands to and most of us are forced to wear our hair in buns, plaits and pony tails to avoid swimming in sweat thanks to the unbearable heat and humidity. Summer has just started and is far from its peak, so now would be the best time to get your winter mane and beard, trimmed and styled, and that's what most of our celebrities are doing anyway. From Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone to Diana Penty and Kartik Aaryan, get inspired by the hairdos that these Bollywood celebrities have tamed their tresses with, read on:
Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan was one of the first few celebrities to get a summer hairdo when she snipped off her under shoulder length hair to a cute short cut so that her dark hair was just touching her shoulders.
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Sara's step mommy, and new mother Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram and shared images of her new hairdo after giving birth to her second child with husband, actor Saif Ali Khan. She wrote, "Ok I’m ready for more burp cloths and diapers." Thanking her hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori for the do.
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone debuted her short hair this week with a stunning black and white photograph. Deepika flaunted her short summer do in a while full sleeved skin tight ensemble, sporting dramatic smokey eyes and a metal link bracelet. Like Kareena, celebrity hair stylist Yianni Tsapatori also styled the Bajirao Mastani actor's mane.
Diana Penty
Diana Penty decided to chop off her tresses and get highlights for 2020. The Cocktail actor looked stunning with the breezy do.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram profile to share a picture of herself with her new hairdo, the Tiger Zinda Hai actor wrote, "New day 🌞 New haircut 💇♀️ New film", showing off her beach waves in a pale blue crop top and denim shorts. Katrina's hair was also cut and styled by celebrity stylist Yianni Tsapatori.
Kartik Aaryan
Kartik Aaryan had let his hair and beard grow out during the coronavirus lockdown, and while the shaggy look did suit the Love Aaj Kal actor, he decided to chop it all off in Manali. He shared an image before his makeover writing, "Manali mein katega."
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
Priyanka Chopra Jonas like always is ahead of the fashion game, and while most of us were contemplating, she went and got herself bangs and a short do in September of last year. The White Tiger actor posted a selfie of herself sporting the new do and captioned her Instagram post, “New hair, don’t care.” The Isn't It Romantic actor sported '70s style feathered bangs and the resulting look is perfection.
Get our daily newsletter
Katrina Kaif nails summer look in ribbed crop top and denim shorts, see pics
- Katrina Kaif took to Instagram to flaunt her new haircut but it was her outfit that garnered more attention. Wearing a ribbed bodycon crop top teamed with a pair of mini denim shorts, the Sooryavanshi actor raised summer look goals for the season.
Covid-19 pandemic has changed our perspective on our craft: Pankaj and Nidhi
Katrina, Kareena, Kartik: Aching for a summer hairdo? Take cue from these celebs
Vaani Kapoor goes bold in lemon bikini top, serves steamy look in gold top-skirt
- Vaani Kapoor makes hearts skip beats as she radiates confidence with her fearless looks in a lemon bikini top and later in a golden sultry top with bold cutouts and vibrant maxi skirt featuring a flattering high waistline | Check pictures with fashion cues inside
Hina Khan in ₹10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics
- Hina Khan is currently holidaying in the Maldives with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. The actor has been sharing images of herself wearing some of the most stunning tropical print co-ord sets and we are loving it.
Get healthy hair like Madhuri Dixit by making her special oil and mask
- Madhuri Dixit recently revealed the secrets behind her lustrous and healthy hair. The Dhak-Dhak girl shared recipes of her special hair oil and hair mask that she has been using for a long time.
Alia Bhatt looks right out of a fairytale in tulle lehenga-choli worth ₹1 lakh
- For a friend's wedding, Alia Bhatt opted to wear a stunning brick brown butterfly blouse and teamed it with a tulle lehenga and dupatta. She was the most gorgeous bridesmaid ever.
Toasting post pandemic free spiritedness
Rakul Preet channels inner swagger for magazine shoot in bodysuit, pleated dress
- Turning cover girl for a magazine, Rakul Preet Singh caught fans by surprise as she served never-seen-before sultry bomb looks in bodysuit, puffer jacket, crop top and shorts and pleated dress, one after another and the fashion police was on their toes in awe | Check pictures inside
Kriti's chic dress or Bhumi's comfy outfit, which date-night look do you prefer?
- Kriti Sanon and Bhumi Pednekar were recently spotted in Mumbai. For their respective dinner outings, the two actors donned two very different styles and we are taking inspiration from both.
Bikini to bodycon dresses: Esha Gupta slays tropical holiday fashion in Maldives
- Esha Gupta is currently holidaying in the Maldives and sharing jealousy-inducing images from the land of white sand and clear water. The actor is also taking the bar of tropical holiday fashion higher.
Shilpa Shetty in blue velvet peplum jacket-pants is fashion treat for sore eyes
- The only blues we are accepting this Thursday are the ones donned by Shilpa Shetty Kundra in syahi makhmali peplum jacket and kalidar bell bottoms pants that have the Internet swooning over their chic and fashion-forward vibe
Sara Ali Khan raises the bar of hot bridal look in Manish Malhotra’s Nooraniyat
- ‘Adaab huzur’: Sara Ali Khan makes jaws drop with her smoking hot bridal look and ‘aura of mystique beauty’ in Manish Malhotra’s fashion couture film, Nooraniyat | Check pictures and video inside
Priyanka Chopra is mesmerising in ₹1.8 lakh halter-neck dress with Nick Jonas
- While announcing the Oscar nominations, on Monday, Priyanka Chopra donned a gorgeous blue dress that had a lot of character. The actor is elated as her film The White Tiger was also nominated for an Academy Award.