Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Vidya Balan to Kajol; stars attend style awards: Best and worst dressed celebs

Celebrities attended the Elle India Beauty Awards on Tuesday night in Mumbai. For the red carpet event, stars arrived dressed in flowing gowns, bodycon dresses, and chic suits. The guest list included Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Vidya Balan, Kajol, Disha Patani, Sara Tendulkar, Sunny Leone, Bobby Deol, and others. Check out the best and worst-dressed stars from the event. Kriti Sanon, Sharvari Wagh, Vidya Balan and Kajol at awards night.

Best and worst-dressed celebs from the Elle Beauty Awards

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon attended the awards night dressed in a Norma Kamali bodycon gown that comes adorned with a tie-dye pattern in white, grey, and black hues. Though we love a figure-hugging silhouette moment, Kriti's floor-length dress failed to impress with its mermaid fall, square neckline, and racerback detail. She accessorised the look with loose hair slicked back with gel, black pumps, minimal accessories, and bold smokey eye makeup.

Vidya Balan

Vidya was a vision to behold at the beauty awards in a black Princess-esque gown. The actor was one of the best-dressed stars at the event. Her ensemble features voluminous half-length sleeves, a one-shoulder design, a cinched waist, an asymmetric hem, and a pleated flowy skirt with a train on the back. She styled the ensemble with black pumps, gold hoops, a centre-parted sleek bun, and minimal glam.

Sharvari Wagh

Always one of the best-dressed celebs at most events, Sharvari failed to impress with her goth look from the beauty awards last night. The star wore a cropped halter bralette with an infinity hem. She paired it with high-waisted black flared pants and an embellished cropped jacket. Without the blazer, Sharvari's look was a winner. She chose smokey eyes, winged eyeliner, nude lips, and a low bun for the glam.

Kajol

Kajol attended the awards night in a glittering bodycon midi dress featuring full-length sleeves, a plunging V neckline, and holographic sequins. The actor was one of the worst-dressed celebs at the event. Moreover, the styling, including the side-parted loose hairdo, dangling earrings, embellished stilettos, and minimal glam, failed to add any oomph to the ensemble.

Disha Patani

The Dishafication never ends! Disha Patani is known for her love for risque necklines and bodycon silhouettes. The star embraced the same aesthetic for the awards night in an ice-blue thigh-slit gown featuring crystal embellishments on the corset. We are bored of seeing the same look on the actor.

Sunny Leone

Sunny attended the red carpet event in a light blue thigh-slit dress featuring a train on the back, a sheer detail on the waist, and an exaggerated swirl structure adorned on the bodice. The statement bodice and the glittering stars on the waist overwhelmed the look.