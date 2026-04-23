Malaika Arora turns heads in a mirror-work silver bodycon gown at event, serves effortless glam

Malaika Arora 's body contouring and shimmery silver bodycon dress leans towards old Hollywood sensuality with a modern metallic twist. The body-hugging silhouette accentuates her curves while the halter neck adds structure, highlighting her shoulders and collarbones. The dress features mirror-work and sequin embellishment, giving a liquid-metal effect, and grid-like reflective detailing creates depth and movement under lights. The high-slit feature adds a dramatic feel to the outfit. Additionally, the linear pattern elongates the body, enhancing height and creating a sleek, column-like silhouette. The dress instantly feels red-carpet ready without needing heavy layering.

The 52-year-old actress defies age with her ever-glamorous look whenever she steps out. From gym looks to dresses, Malaika knows how to nail every moment. Recently, she was spotted in a shimmering silver bodycon gown, serving statement glam in every pose. Let’s break down her glam look.

The actress complemented the look with long, dangling statement earrings that add drama without overwhelming. The stacked metallic bangles and matching clutch kept the palette cohesive while adding a subtle spark. Malaika opted for strappy metallic heels with minimal design to maintain leg-length illusion and to avoid competing with the gown.

Hair and makeup Malaika kept her hair loose in voluminous waves; however, she side-parted for a softer and romantic frame. For makeup, she went with a dewy and luminous base, with eyes in soft smoky tones, nude-pink glossy lips, and a warm bronzed glow on the cheeks. The subtle makeup is intentionally understated to balance the high-shine outfit. Malaika’s look clearly radiates that ‘let one piece do the talking’ kind of vibe.

Who is Malaika Arora? Malaika Arora is an Indian actor, dancer, model, video jockey, and television personality. She made her appearances in several Hindi movies. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with Arbaaz Khan Productions who created the Dabangg film series. She starred in movies, which include Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008). She was also an integral part of the music videos of the songs "Chaiyya Chaiyya" (1998), "Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha" (1998), "Maahi Ve" (2002), "Kaal Dhamaal" (2005), and "Munni Badnaam Hui" (2010).

Apart from her work, she is also known for her fitness regime and lifestyle choices. From perfecting yoga to her everyday health shots, Malaika often remains in headlines for her youthful presence. The 52-year-old actress is undoubtedly one of the most glamorous and fit actresses in the Bollywood industry.