Nadeen Ayoub showcases Palestinian heritage in gown with Tatreez embroidery at Miss Universe

When Nadeen Ayoub walked onto the Miss Universe stage, she was not just wearing a national costume, but was rather carrying a history. The ivory gown, built around purity and memory, came alive with golden-green embroidery pulled from the visual language of Palestinian villages. Every thread traced the tatreez tradition - the art passed through the hands of Palestinian women for decades - and she treated it less like embellishment and more like inheritance. Nadeen Ayoub’s Miss Universe gown.(Instagram/nadeen.m.ayoub)

On Instagram, Nadeen shared that stepping onto the stage in a gown “that carried generations within it” was one of the most meaningful moments of her life.

The look held layers: a shatweh-inspired crown, an olive-tree motif symbolising peace and belonging and a small key reminding her of home. Draped over her shoulders, a hand-painted cape paid homage to Al-Aqsa and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a deliberate nod to coexistence. “This wasn’t just a costume for me. It was my heritage, my voice, and my heart,” she wrote.

A historic contestant shaping her own narrative

As Grazia notes, Ayoub is making history this year as the first-ever Miss Universe contestant representing Palestine, a milestone that carries its own weight. The Dubai-based 24-year-old grew up between Palestine, the US and Canada and now splits her time between Ramallah and the UAE.

She stepped into the spotlight with purpose. In her Miss Universe announcement on Instagram, she wrote, “I carry the voice of a people who refuse to be silenced,” adding that she represents every Palestinian woman and child “whose strength the world needs to see.” Her message, like her gown, lands with intention.

More than pageantry - a career built on advocacy

Ayoub already made waves in 2022, becoming the first Palestinian woman to compete at Miss Earth and finishing in the top five. Away from pageant lights, she works as a health instructor and psychology educator. She also founded the Olive Green Academy, an initiative helping Palestinian women build sustainable, eco-friendly businesses.

Through her philanthropic platform, Sayidat Falasteen, she spotlights women’s organisations doing the same on the ground.

A dress with a heartbeat

In a space where gowns often aim for fashion statements, Ayoub chose storytelling: soft ivory, hand-painted icons, centuries-old craft. Every detail underscored one idea: identity does not fade on a stage that bright. She made sure of it.

