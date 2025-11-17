Paige Bueckers gets candid about beauty and makeup, reveals her game-day staples

Athletes rarely get the luxury of slow mornings, long glam routines, or even figuring out what their “look” is. American basketball player Paige Bueckers knows that world too well. By the time she reached UConn, she was still learning the basics. Recently, she sat with Forbes for a chat and revealed that she “didn’t really get into anything beauty-related until college.” Paige Bueckers plays for Dallas Wings.(IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)

Her first real push came through a deal with Madison Reed. Suddenly, the Dallas Wings star was doing shoots, going to New York Fashion Week and discovering there was this whole side of life she had never had time for. College became her late start-her crash course in beauty and style.

Paige Bueckers on finding her lane, one routine at a time

Bueckers told Forbes her biggest shock was “the length of the routine”. Now she keeps things tight. A wax stick, water and a serum for flyaways; those sit in her game-day kit. She ditched her trademark double braids after realising how much they pulled on her hairline. The slick-back bun makes more sense now, especially without her college friend who used to braid her hair.

Hair color became another way to play. She tested demi-permanent shades, from Sparkling Rosé to Pink Orchid. “I like to have fun and express myself,” she said. The 24-year-old said she wants younger girls to know they do not need to live inside the “just a basketball player” box.

Learning, experimenting and growing off the court

Her partnership with Madison Reed became more than a sponsorship. She has equity stakes. Her teammates even interned with the company. “It’s been amazing. They care about your long-term future,” she said.

Makeup remains simple for her. Some foundation, a little mascara. “I’m more minimalistic,” she said. She will let makeup artists do their thing on set unless she wants a natural finish.

Her younger sister, though? She is the real expert. “She definitely knows more than me,” Bueckers said. She even lets her younger sibling style her hair.