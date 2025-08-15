PM Modi's Independence Day 2025 look at Red Fort: He chose simple saffron turban, jacket with white kurta set; see pics

Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day look is often eagerly anticipated, particularly his turban, which has become an integral part of the celebrations. Over the years, his turbans have showcased India's rich cultural diversity and patriotic spirit. Also read | Independence Day LIVE: PM Modi hoists tricolour at Red Fort Independence Day 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Red Fort for Independence Day 2025 celebrations. (X/ANI and DD)

What did PM Modi wear for Independence Day 2025 speech?

For the 79th Independence Day celebration in 2025, PM Modi once again incorporated traditional Indian elements into his look. He matches his saffron turban with a sleeveless jacket and a crisp white kurta set, which provided a clean and elegant base to his overall look. PM Modi completed his Independence Day 2025 look with a cream stole featuring a border inspired by the Indian national flag, symbolising patriotism and India's rich history and cultural heritage.

Here's a closer look at PM Modi's Independence Day 2025 look at Red Fort:

PM Modi's Independence Day style over the years

In recent years, PM Modi has worn vibrant turbans reflecting India's cultural heritage. Some notable examples include a vibrant orange, yellow, and green Rajasthani leheriya-print turban paired with a white kurta, pants, and blue jacket in 2024. In 2023, he sported a Rajasthani bandhani-print turban in shades of yellow, orange, violet, green, and red, celebrating India's rich textile heritage.

PM Modi chose a striking tricolour turban with white and green stripes, symbolising the Indian flag and paying tribute to the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign back in 2022. In 2021, he picked a saffron turban with a flowing pink trail, teamed with a white kurta, blue jacket, and white scarf.

India's 79th Independence Day

India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025, commemorating 78 years of freedom from British colonial rule since 1947. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lead the celebrations at the Red Fort in Delhi. This year's theme is 'Naya Bharat', symbolising the country's progress toward becoming a developed nation by 2047. Like every year, flag-hoisting ceremonies, parades, and cultural performances were held across the country, showcasing India's rich heritage and unity.