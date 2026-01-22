Price drop on Fossil watches: Get up to 80% off on Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Ends in2 days
Amazon's sale brings price drops across Fossil watches and smartwatches. With discounts up to 80%, it’s the perfect time to upgrade or gift a premium timepiece.
Our Picks
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Black Dial Silver Strap Men's Watch-Fs5384View Details
₹14,494
View Details
Fossil Stainless Steel Analog Silver Dial Women's Watch-Es5300, Band_GrayView Details
₹7,247
Fossil Gen 6 Multicolor Smartwatch FTW4063View Details
₹11,998
Fossil Analog Silver Dial Women's Stainless Steel Watch-ES5326View Details
₹7,248
If there’s ever a right time to invest in a timeless watch, it’s now. The Amazon sale has unlocked massive price drops on Fossil watches, with discounts going up to 80 percent across analog classics and smartwatches alike. Known for blending craftsmanship with modern design, Fossil’s lineup caters to both minimalists and tech lovers. From stainless steel analog dials to feature-packed Gen 6 smartwatches, these deals make premium wristwear far more accessible.
Fossil watches at up to 80% off
A sharp black dial paired with a polished silver stainless steel strap makes this watch a forever classic. Ideal for office wear and formal occasions, it delivers understated elegance with Fossil’s reliable build quality. A versatile pick for men who prefer clean, no-fuss design.
This blue-dial beauty strikes the perfect balance between modern and timeless. The stainless steel construction ensures durability, while the rich blue face adds personality. Suitable for both workdays and weekend styling.
Minimal, elegant, and endlessly wearable, this women’s watch features a silver dial with a soft grey-toned stainless steel strap. It pairs seamlessly with western and ethnic outfits, making it a great everyday accessory.
For those who want style with smart functionality, the Gen 6 smartwatch delivers. With fitness tracking, wellness features, notifications, and a sleek black dial, this watch blends technology with Fossil’s signature design language.
A refined silver dial paired with a sleek stainless steel bracelet gives this watch a polished, jewellery-like appeal. It’s perfect for women who like their accessories subtle yet sophisticated.
Designed with wellness in mind, this blue Gen 6 smartwatch focuses on health tracking while still looking stylish. It’s a great choice for fitness-focused users who don’t want their smartwatch to look overly sporty.
Featuring the same striking blue dial with a classic silver strap, this variant is ideal for those who prefer a brighter, more contemporary wrist presence without sacrificing elegance.
Why this Fossil sale is worth your attention
Fossil watches are known for durability, thoughtful design, and versatility. With discounts going up to 80 percent, this sale makes premium watches available at prices rarely seen. Whether analog or smartwatch, these pieces are long-term investments that won’t go out of style.
Similar stories for you:
Kashmiri woollen suits for women: Timeless winter elegance with heritage craft; Our fav picks
Winter scarves you’ll actually wear: Stylish picks for every cold-weather mood
Lip balm for winter: Top picks for January 2026; Get rid of chapped and dry lips
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSamarpita Yashaswini
Samarpita has been weaving words into style statements for over four years, crafting engaging content across lifestyle, fashion, beauty, travel, and health. With a knack for spotting trends and translating them into everyday wear, she loves sharing practical tips that help readers upgrade their wardrobes with ease. Her goal is to make fashion feel less intimidating and more empowering, helping everyone find their personal style that’s not just chic, but unapologetically their own.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.