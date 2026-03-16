Priyanka Chopra chooses showstopping silver dress for Oscar afterparty, Nick Jonas keeps it classy in beige look: Pics

After slaying in an elegant white Dior gown while presenting at the 2026 Oscars ceremony, the 43-year-old actor switched gears for the Vanity Fair after-party, arriving in a striking metallic cocktail dress that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality. The shimmering custom look from Stella McCartney, as per The Vault on Instagram, marked a dramatic shift from her earlier red-carpet appearance, embracing a more sultry, after-hours glamour.

Just because the Oscars ceremony is over doesn’t mean the celebrations are. What follows the Academy Awards is the famous Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, where Hollywood’s biggest stars swap the formal ceremony for a night of fashion, glamour, and after-hours revelry. And this year was no exception. Priyanka Chopra stepped onto the grey carpet arm-in-arm with Nick Jonas, and the power couple clearly understood the assignment, delivering a head-turning moment with their effortlessly coordinated looks.

After presenting at the Dolby Theatre alongside Javier Bardem , Priyanka Chopra brought show-stopping glamour to the grey carpet at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, stepping out in a striking metallic warm-toned silver gown that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality with a contemporary edge.

Nick Jonas , ever the doting husband who happily lets his wife take centre stage, complemented her look in a beige double-breasted tuxedo. The neutral-toned ensemble echoed the warm hues of Priyanka’s gown, creating a perfectly coordinated colour palette as the couple made their entrance together. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore!

The floor-length dress featured a liquid-metal finish that shimmered under the lights, sculpting her silhouette with a sleek, body-skimming fit. Designed with delicate spaghetti straps and a softly draped sweetheart neckline, the gown hugged her torso before cascading into a column skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit that revealed a glimpse of her gold strappy heels. The fabric’s reflective micro-mesh texture created the illusion of molten gold flowing across the body, amplifying every movement with a subtle gleam.

Adding a layer of old Hollywood drama, the actor draped a plush caramel-brown fur boa around her shoulders. But the fur element extended beyond the wrap – and here’s the most striking aspect of her fit! An additional strip of thick fur trim was attached along the hem of the gown, framing the high slit and trailing along the floor like a soft, sweeping accent. The rich texture of the fur contrasted strikingly with the sleek metallic fabric, enhancing the gown’s sense of drama and movement as she walked.