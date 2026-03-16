Priyanka Chopra chooses showstopping silver dress for Oscar afterparty, Nick Jonas keeps it classy in beige look: Pics
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas brought old Hollywood glamour to the Vanity Fair Oscar party. Here's a breakdown of what they wore after attending Oscar 2026.
Just because the Oscars ceremony is over doesn’t mean the celebrations are. What follows the Academy Awards is the famous Vanity Fair Oscar after-party, where Hollywood’s biggest stars swap the formal ceremony for a night of fashion, glamour, and after-hours revelry. And this year was no exception. Priyanka Chopra stepped onto the grey carpet arm-in-arm with Nick Jonas, and the power couple clearly understood the assignment, delivering a head-turning moment with their effortlessly coordinated looks.
Also Read | Priyanka Chopra reclaims her 'vision in white' title at Oscar 2026, wears unforgettable white Dior gown with slit: Pics
After slaying in an elegant white Dior gown while presenting at the 2026 Oscars ceremony, the 43-year-old actor switched gears for the Vanity Fair after-party, arriving in a striking metallic cocktail dress that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality. The shimmering custom look from Stella McCartney, as per The Vault on Instagram, marked a dramatic shift from her earlier red-carpet appearance, embracing a more sultry, after-hours glamour.
Nick Jonas, ever the doting husband who happily lets his wife take centre stage, complemented her look in a beige double-breasted tuxedo. The neutral-toned ensemble echoed the warm hues of Priyanka’s gown, creating a perfectly coordinated colour palette as the couple made their entrance together. Let’s take a closer look at what they wore!
Priyanka Chopra’s glittering cocktail dress
After presenting at the Dolby Theatre alongside Javier Bardem, Priyanka Chopra brought show-stopping glamour to the grey carpet at the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party, stepping out in a striking metallic warm-toned silver gown that channelled classic Hollywood sensuality with a contemporary edge.
The floor-length dress featured a liquid-metal finish that shimmered under the lights, sculpting her silhouette with a sleek, body-skimming fit. Designed with delicate spaghetti straps and a softly draped sweetheart neckline, the gown hugged her torso before cascading into a column skirt with a dramatic thigh-high slit that revealed a glimpse of her gold strappy heels. The fabric’s reflective micro-mesh texture created the illusion of molten gold flowing across the body, amplifying every movement with a subtle gleam.
Adding a layer of old Hollywood drama, the actor draped a plush caramel-brown fur boa around her shoulders. But the fur element extended beyond the wrap – and here’s the most striking aspect of her fit! An additional strip of thick fur trim was attached along the hem of the gown, framing the high slit and trailing along the floor like a soft, sweeping accent. The rich texture of the fur contrasted strikingly with the sleek metallic fabric, enhancing the gown’s sense of drama and movement as she walked.
The back of the dress offered an equally striking, risqué moment. From behind, the gown revealed an almost completely backless design, held together by ultra-thin straps and a delicate band at the waist. Priyanka kept her jewellery minimal to let the gown take centre stage, opting for delicate stud earrings and a few understated rings. Her soft glam – voluminous side-parted waves, warm bronzed makeup, sculpted cheekbones, and a muted nude lip complemented the gold tones of her ensemble.
Nick Jonas complemented in a crisp beige look
Walking beside his wife, Nick Jonas matched the evening’s refined aesthetic in a classic yet modern formal look. He wore a beige double-breasted tuxedo jacket paired with black trousers, a crisp white shirt, and a black bow tie. The neutral-toned jacket added a sophisticated contrast to Priyanka’s shimmering gold gown, making the couple appear perfectly coordinated as they posed together on the after-party carpet.
- ABOUT THE AUTHOREshana Saha
Eshana Saha is a fresh face in lifestyle and cultural journalism, bringing a refined, multidisciplinary perspective to the intersection of entertainment, fashion and holistic wellbeing. With less than a year of professional experience, she has quickly adapted to high-pressure editorial environments and currently works full-time with HT Media. Prior to this, she interned for nearly six months with Hindustan Times’ entertainment and lifestyle vertical, where she gained hands-on experience in digital reporting, trend analysis and editorial storytelling. Based in New Delhi, Eshana specialises in comprehensive coverage of major cultural moments — from international film press tours to the curated aesthetics of global fashion showcases, award shows and music-centred events. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, and a Master’s degree in English from the University of Delhi, equipping her with a strong academic foundation and a keen ability to deconstruct complex cultural trends into clear, high-impact narratives. Beyond the red carpet, Eshana has developed a growing focus on health and wellbeing reporting. She bridges the gap between celebrity-driven trends and practical, evidence-informed lifestyle advice, ensuring her work remains both aspirational and grounded in editorial rigour. She has extensively covered the health implications of Delhi’s air pollution crisis, while also playing a key role in amplifying expert-led insights on women’s health and mental wellbeing, helping translate complex medical perspectives into informed, impactful public awareness. An artist at heart, she explores multiple creative forms — from visual arts and music to culinary experiments — and brings a creative’s eye for nuance, texture and detail to every story. Whether analysing runway dynamics or examining emerging wellness movements, she remains committed to accuracy and the highest standards of contemporary journalistic ethics.Read More
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