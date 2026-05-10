Priyanka Chopra revives a 20-year-old chikankari saree in stunning Amit Aggarwal couture at Gold Gala 2026. See pics

Priyanka Chopra made a striking appearance at the 5th Annual Gold Gala, where she was honoured with the Global Vanguard Honour in recognition of her remarkable 25-year journey in cinema and global entertainment. For the star-studded evening, Priyanka embraced heritage craftsmanship with a modern couture twist in a breathtaking custom ensemble by Amit Aggarwal. (Also read: Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse into her serene temple space in Los Angeles mansion featuring a stunning Lord Shiva idol ) Priyanka Chopra stuns in Amit Aggarwal's sculptural gown at 5th Annual Gold Gala. (Instagram)

Priyanka Chopra revives a 20-year-old chikankari saree The couture creation was crafted using a two-decade-old chikankari saree that was thoughtfully reimagined into a sculptural one-shoulder gown. Taking over six weeks to complete, the ensemble celebrated the timeless beauty of Indian embroidery while transforming it into a bold couture statement.

Rendered in soft white tones, the outfit featured intricate tonal chikankari work enhanced with delicate glass bead embellishments that added depth, texture and dimension to the monochrome palette. The gown also featured a dramatic thigh-high slit and an intricately draped pallu-inspired detail that brought fluidity and movement to the architectural silhouette.

Known for her love for heritage textiles and Indian craftsmanship, Priyanka once again used fashion as a way to honour her roots on an international stage.