Sara Ali Khan goes makeup-free, stuns in simple white suit on temple visit; 5 new pics that let her natural beauty shine
Sara Ali Khan, in a white suit, offered prayers at Guwahati's famous Kamakhya Temple and shared all the photos. Here's how to copy her graceful summer look.
Simple kurta outfits are a mainstay in actor Sara Ali Khan's wardrobe. Her ethnic outfit as she paid a visit to Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati was once again a comfortable kurta set – white chikankari kurta paired with matching white salwar and dupatta. Her roomy all-white outfit can give fashion enthusiasts inspiration for the hot months ahead. Also read | Sara Ali Khan in her statement white cotton kurta set is beyond beautiful
What did Sara Ali Khan wear in Guwahati?
A breezy kurta set like Sara's is the perfect option to slip into on hot summer days. It's an easy piece to dress up or down with the right accessories. The actor kept her look simple with silver-toned bangles stacked together on one wrist, a pair of stud earrings, a dainty layered necklace and a tiny black bindi on her forehead.
In the pictures she posted of herself from the temple and also her boat ride on the Brahmaputra river, the actor was almost barefaced and sported a barely-there lip balm.
Take a look at all her latest photos:
How to create a stylish white chikankari kurta look
Breezy summer kurtas, like Sara's, are a timeless and elegant choice for summer. Her white kurta feels fresh yet elegant. If you, too, have a penchant for the traditional silhouette, here's how you can put together an easy-to-style chikankari kurta look like the actor.
If you don't wish to wear white salwar, pair your white chikankari kurta with jeans. This classic combination works well for casual outings. You could also try wearing the kurta with palazzo pants for a look that's comfortable yet elegant.
Let the kurta be the focal point and keep accessories minimal. Like Sara, a delicate necklace can add a touch of sophistication. Or add a pop of colour with bold earrings. You can also add a splash of colour with a statement scarf, dupatta, or shoes.
