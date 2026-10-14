Sara Ali Khan stuns in Gaurav Gupta sculpted tulle saree-gown that adds the beauty of mogra to couture with unique floral pallu
Gaurav Gupta shared images of Sara Ali Khan in Emergence, an ivory tulle saree from his The Bride Side campaign, inspired by the symbolism of mogra.
Sara Ali Khan is part of Indian couture designer Gaurav Gupta's latest campaign, The Bride Side. On October 13, the designer shared pictures of the actor wearing one of his looks, titled ‘Emergence’. It is an ivory tulle saree with sculpted details, which are very much the designer's aesthetic, combined with soft romanticism. Let's decode the look:
Sara Ali Khan in Gaurav Gupta
Gaurav Gupta shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan dressed in Emergence for The Bride Side campaign, with the caption “The Scent of Divinity,” as the sculpted saree features a pallu made of hand-embroidered mogra flowers, which are often offered in temples as garlands of reverence. The ensemble is from the designer's The Divine Androgyne collection, which he showcased during Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2026.
“Mogra has long carried the fragrance of devotion. Its scent lingers beyond ritual, becoming an enduring trace of the divine,” the designer added.
Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the ensemble is a sculpted tulle saree-gown defined by a corseted architectural base, fluidly draped panels, and hand-embroidered mogra tassels on the shoulder that serve as a pallu for the deconstructed saree. The tulle train at the back and the thigh-high slit enhance the ensemble's sensual femininity.
The styling
Sara did not wear any striking jewellery with the sculpted tulle saree-gown, letting the ensemble be the star of the look. She just wore a dainty silver bracelet on one hand and white strappy pumps embellished with rhinestones.
For the hair and makeup, done by Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, Sara's tresses were tied in a centre-parted, messy updo with loose strands softly framing her face. As for the glam, she went with kohl-lined eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, lightly dusted rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base.
How did the internet react?
Fans loved Sara's look in the couture ensemble and flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan commented, “Sara Ali Khan in Gaurav Gupta couture is pure magic.” An Instagram user commented, “That face…looking too good!” Another wrote, “The Pataudi face card never declines.”
NRI bride wears Emergence
Sara isn't the first person to wear Emergence from The Divine Androgyne Paris Couture Spring Summer 2026 collection. The saree gown was first seen on Aviva Mehta, an influencer who wore it at her Korean-Indian wedding reception. Unlike Sara, Aviva had paired the Gaurav Gupta couture look with a choker necklace, pearl earrings, and minimal glam. Check out her pictures below:
About Sara Ali Khan
Sara Ali Khan is an Indian actor who works primarily in Hindi cinema. Her parents are Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and she is the granddaughter of Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi and Sharmila Tagore. Her younger brother is Ibrahim Ali Khan. Graduating from Columbia University, Sara made her debut in the 2018 romantic drama Kedarnath, winning the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKrishna Pallavi Priya
Krishna Priya Pallavi is a journalist with over 9 years of experience, covering health, fashion, pop culture, travel, wellness, entertainment, festivals, mental health, art, decor, fitness, and sex and relationships. She is an alumna of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Dhenkanal, and holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, Delhi. Her strong academic foundation informs her analytical and detail-oriented approach to storytelling, helping her uncover stories where none seem to exist. Before joining Hindustan Times, Pallavi worked with some of India’s leading media organisations. She spent close to three years at India Today, where she honed her newsroom skills and developed a sharp editorial sensibility. She also worked for over a year and a half at Vagabomb, ScoopWhoop’s feminist digital platform, where she explored stories through a gender-sensitive, socially aware lens. Pallavi has a deep interest in global fashion trends and international fashion seasons, and enjoys interviewing celebrities and tracking pop culture movements—interests that frequently translate into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Alongside lifestyle and entertainment, she has a keen eye for impactful health and wellness journalism, regularly interacting with doctors, designers, and digital content creators to bring nuance and credibility to her work. Born and raised in Haryana, Pallavi remains deeply connected to her ancestral roots in Odisha. Her ability to spot fresh angles brings curiosity and depth to stories she pursues. When not chasing deadlines, she enjoys spending time with her dog, planning her next vacation, reading, running new trails, and discovering new destinations.Read More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.