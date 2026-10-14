Sara Ali Khan stuns in Gaurav Gupta sculpted tulle saree-gown that adds the beauty of mogra to couture with unique floral pallu

“Mogra has long carried the fragrance of devotion. Its scent lingers beyond ritual, becoming an enduring trace of the divine ,” the designer added.

Gaurav Gupta shared pictures of Sara Ali Khan dressed in Emergence for The Bride Side campaign, with the caption “The Scent of Divinity,” as the sculpted saree features a pallu made of hand-embroidered mogra flowers, which are often offered in temples as garlands of reverence. The ensemble is from the designer's The Divine Androgyne collection, which he showcased during Paris Couture Week Spring Summer 2026.

Sara Ali Khan is part of Indian couture designer Gaurav Gupta 's latest campaign, The Bride Side. On October 13, the designer shared pictures of the actor wearing one of his looks, titled ‘Emergence’. It is an ivory tulle saree with sculpted details, which are very much the designer's aesthetic, combined with soft romanticism. Let's decode the look:

Styled by celebrity stylist Ami Patel, the ensemble is a sculpted tulle saree-gown defined by a corseted architectural base, fluidly draped panels, and hand-embroidered mogra tassels on the shoulder that serve as a pallu for the deconstructed saree. The tulle train at the back and the thigh-high slit enhance the ensemble's sensual femininity.

The styling Sara did not wear any striking jewellery with the sculpted tulle saree-gown, letting the ensemble be the star of the look. She just wore a dainty silver bracelet on one hand and white strappy pumps embellished with rhinestones.

For the hair and makeup, done by Aasif Ahmed and Adrian Jacobs, Sara's tresses were tied in a centre-parted, messy updo with loose strands softly framing her face. As for the glam, she went with kohl-lined eyes, smudged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes, feathered brows, glittery pink eyeshadow, glossy pink lip shade, lightly dusted rouge on the cheeks, and a dewy base.

How did the internet react? Fans loved Sara's look in the couture ensemble and flooded the comments section with compliments. One fan commented, “Sara Ali Khan in Gaurav Gupta couture is pure magic.” An Instagram user commented, “That face…looking too good!” Another wrote, “The Pataudi face card never declines.”