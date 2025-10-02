Search
Oct 02, 2025
Steal the spotlight! 8 best Biba kurtis under 1000: up to 80% OFF, limited-time deals inside!

BySamarpita Yashaswini
Published on: Oct 02, 2025 02:00 pm IST

From delicate embroideries and bold prints to versatile straight fits, these kurtis make a budget-friendly addition to any wardrobe.

Our Picks

BIBA Women Printed Straight Fit Mix and Match(Crepe KURTI20369_Blue Pink_36)

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Jamawar20168_Blue_36)

BIBA Women Rayon Straight Fit Printed Straight Kurta Mix and Match(Boho STORY20139_Lilac_34)

Biba Womens Rayon Straight Kurti (ASRTKT21627SS25GRN_Smoke Green

Biba Womens Rayon Printed Regular Kurta (ASRTKT21444SS25PNK_Pink

BIBA Womens Polyester Regular Kurtas (CRPKT21673SS25BLU_Blue

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Fit Solid; EMBROIDRED Short_Kurta Mix and Match(TOP & TUNICS20192_White_38)

BIBA Womens Crepe Regular Kurti (CRKUR20717AW24GRN_Green

When it comes to blending ethnic charm with everyday wearability, Biba has been a go-to brand for women across India. Known for its trendy yet rooted-in-tradition styles, the brand offers a wide range of kurtis that can seamlessly transition from casual outings to festive gatherings. And the best part? With the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale live, you can now get Biba kurtis under 1000, making it the perfect time to refresh your wardrobe without breaking the bank.

Biba Kurtis Under <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1000: Affordable Festive & Everyday Styles on Amazon
Top 8 Biba kurtis under 1000 on Amazon:

1.

BIBA Women Polyester Straight Fit Kurti
Perfect for office wear or semi-formal outings, this straight-fit polyester kurti from Biba features a clean silhouette that exudes sophistication. The breathable fabric ensures comfort all day long, while the minimal design makes it a versatile piece you can style with trousers, leggings, or even jeans for a smart Indo-western look.

2.

BIBA Women Viscose Regular Straight Kurti
Crafted in viscose, this kurti offers a natural sheen and soft drape that feels luxurious yet lightweight. The straight cut ensures a flattering fit for all body types, while the subtle design makes it a wardrobe essential for both workdays and casual outings.

3.

BIBA Women Rayon Straight Fit Kurta
If you’re looking for something breezy and chic, this rayon kurta is an ideal pick. Rayon fabric makes it breathable and comfortable, while the straight fit gives it a polished look. Pair it with palazzos or slim pants, and you have a fuss-free everyday outfit.

4.

BIBA Women Viscose Rayon Regular Straight Printed Kurti
This printed kurti balances casual ease with stylish detailing. The vibrant print elevates your everyday look, while the viscose-rayon blend gives you unmatched comfort. A perfect choice for casual brunches, errands, or even college wear.

5.

BIBA Women Viscose Rayon Straight Printed Kurti
Another must-have for print lovers, this straight kurti showcases bold yet wearable motifs. The fabric feels flowy and light on the skin, making it ideal for warmer days or for layering under jackets and shrugs during the festive season.

6.

BIBA Women Polyester Regular Floral Printed Short Straight Kurta
Florals never go out of style, and this short kurta is proof. With its cheerful floral print and modern straight cut, it’s perfect for pairing with jeans or jeggings. A great option for college-goers and young professionals who want a touch of ethnic charm in their casual looks.

7.

BIBA Women Cotton Straight Fit Embroidered Short Kurta
For those who love timeless embroidery, this cotton short kurta is a steal. The delicate embroidered details add a festive vibe, while the soft cotton keeps it wearable throughout the day. Ideal for low-key festive gatherings, office wear, or everyday chic styling.

8.

BIBA Women Crepe Straight Printed Kurti
This crepe kurti is lightweight, flowy, and stylish; perfect for women who want an easy-to-maintain fabric with trendy prints. Its straight cut makes it versatile enough to be paired with leggings, jeggings, or even cigarette pants.

  • Are Biba kurtis under 1000 suitable for office wear?

    Yes, many of the straight-fit and subtle printed kurtis from Biba are perfect for office wear, offering comfort and professionalism.

  • Can these kurtis be worn for festive occasions?

    Absolutely! Embroidered cotton kurtas and printed rayon pieces are perfect for light festive gatherings when you want to stay stylish yet comfortable.

  • Are these kurtis easy to maintain?

    Most Biba kurtis are made from fabrics like cotton, rayon, polyester, and crepe, which are easy to wash and maintain for daily use.

  • How do I style Biba short kurtas?

    Pair them with jeans, jeggings, or straight pants for a casual Indo-western vibe. Add oxidised jewellery to elevate the look.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
