Suhana Khan shares video of her 'getting ready in a rush' for Diwali party; reveals easy makeup tips
Suhana Khan shares easy makeup tricks that help her get ready quickly with only three to four products.
Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share her quick makeup routine for a Diwali party. She captioned it, 'When you say you're reaching in 5 but you're still at home curling your hair...🤭' It's relatable, after all, we've all been guilty of using the 'traffic' excuse when in reality, we're still scrambling to get ready. But does being late mean you have to compromise on style and glam? Not at all, because Suhana Khan shared some efficient makeup tips that will help you get ready in a jiffy.
ALSO READ: Suhana Khan shares pic with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda; says they 'CTRL my life, happiness'
Foundation
She began with foundation, aiming for casual coverage to give her skin a natural, dewy appearance. She applied it in a way that made it ‘look like her skin'. It’s an efficient tip as applying too much foundation makes the skin appear cakey. A small amount of foundation on the uneven or pigmented area would be enough to achieve an even-tone coverage, along with a nice dewy look.
ALSO READ: Suhana Khan serves festive fashion inspo in gorgeous sindoori red saree, fans say 'it's illegal to look that pretty'
Eyeshadow
Suhana Khan opted for shimmery, warm-toned eye makeup. She brushed brown eyeshadow across her eyelids and highlighted the inner corners of her eyes with golden eyeshadow to make them pop and appear bigger. The entire eye look was subtle, radiating understated elegance while still maintaining the festive energy. She added a bit of darker eyeshadow along the waterline to outline her eyes. The Archies actor then finished the eye look with voluminous mascara. So yes, you don’t need to get frustrated over making symmetrical eyeliners. Eyeshadows and a bit of mascara are enough as they define the festive eye makeup look gracefully.
Lipstick
She chose a warm, nude shade that complemented her beautifully. Suhana even dabbed a bit of the lipstick onto her finger and applied it to her cheeks for a subtle flush of color. This technique is efficient as it multitasks, saving time while giving both lips and cheeks get coordinated, natural look. With a crystal bindi, she completed her makeup.
By following this routine, you can effortlessly get ready with just four products, achieving a polished look quickly and efficiently without wasting time. Foundation, eyeshadow, mascara, and lipstick can create the perfect festive glam.
ALSO READ: Zoya Akhtar reveals what she could have done differently with Agastya Nanda and Suhana Khan's The Archies
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.