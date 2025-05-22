Unlock your best summer look: Explore 5 must-have sunglasses that blend fashion and function seamlessly.

Summer brings bright skies, warm afternoons, and an unmistakable shift in energy. It’s the season where style takes on a lighter, more effortless edge. At the centre of it all is one accessory that does more than protect your eyes. Sunglasses. From sleek classics to modern icons, these best sunglasses for men and women bring summer style with zero effort.

The best sunglasses have the power to transform your look, adding polish and personality with minimal effort. From signature styles to timeless classics, the right pair speaks volumes effortlessly. In this piece, we’ll explore five distinct styles of sunglasses for men and sunglasses for women, each offering its take on summer style. Consider what you want your sunglasses to reflect about you.

The classic aviator



Aviators have been turning heads since their military debut, with their unmistakable teardrop shape and thin metal frame. These sunglasses for men and sunglasses for women carry an air of easy confidence. Perfect for summer, aviators bring in that cool factor without trying too hard. They suit a range of face shapes and bring instant refinement to even the simplest outfit. Ideal for road trips, laid-back afternoons, or casual weekend plans. For styling, try pairing them with classic denim, or a white tee, or throw on a leather jacket when the evening cools down.



Top pick for men

Top pick for women

The retro cat-eye



The cat-eye is pure vintage charm. With its upswept edges and nod to 1950s glamour, it’s a favourite in the world of sunglasses for women. Playful yet polished, it adds instant character to any summer look. The best sunglasses for women often strike a balance between drama and elegance, and this style does just that. Ideal for beach gatherings, poolside lounging, or afternoon cocktails, the cat-eye works best with dresses, skirts, and high-waisted shorts. A bold colour can lift your summer style.

Top pick for men

3. Steve Madden Outlook Unisex Cat-Eye Sunglasses with UV Protected Lens

Top pick for women

4. SWAROVSKI Cat-Eye Sunglasses with Brown Lens for Women

The modern wayfarer

The wayfarer brings a bold, confident frame with a timeless edge. Its trapezoidal shape and solid build make it one of the best sunglasses for men and women alike. Whether you’re spending the day exploring the city or heading to an outdoor gig, this style is endlessly versatile. It adds just the right mix of laid-back and structured, making it a summer essential. Pair it with smart casual layers, a polo, or even just a graphic tee and trainers.

Top pick for men

5. Carrera Unisex Wayfarer Sunglasses with Polarised & UV Protected Lens CA 8069 CS 08A 53M9

Top pick for women

The oversized and glamorous



If subtlety isn’t your thing, oversized sunglasses are your go-to. With large round or square lenses, these bring full coverage and serious presence. Think luxury, think ease. Ideal for lazy brunches, resort days, or simply keeping cool under the sun. Often seen in the best sunglasses for women lists, these styles frame the face beautifully while making a quiet statement. Pair them with flowy dresses, linen sets, or wide-brimmed hats for that high-summer mood.



Top pick for men

7. Tom Ford Unisex Oversized Sunglasses With UV Protected Lens FT1066 68 01B

Top pick for women

The sporty wrap-around



Built for movement and designed to stay put, sporty wraparounds bring functionality into the fashion mix. Their curved shape hugs the face, making them ideal for outdoor activities. These are some of the best sunglasses for men and women who are always on the move. Think hiking trails, beach volleyball, or cycling under clear skies. Style them with activewear or keep it relaxed with shorts and a breathable tee. They may be performance-focused, but they bring a sharp, modern edge to everyday summer dressing.



Top pick for men

Top pick for women

Best sunglasses: FAQs What makes a pair of sunglasses “the best”? The best sunglasses offer both UV protection and comfort while matching your style. Look for quality lenses, sturdy frames, and a shape that suits your face.

Are certain sunglasses better for different face shapes? Yes. Aviators often suit oval and heart-shaped faces. Cat eyes flatter round faces. Wayfarers are quite universal, and wrap-around works well for more angular features.

Can sunglasses be unisex? Absolutely. Many of the best sunglasses for men and best sunglasses for women have overlapping designs. It’s more about fit and how you style them.

Do expensive sunglasses offer better protection? Not always. UV protection depends on lens quality, not price. You can find great sunglasses for men and women at various price points, including budget-friendly ones that still perform well.

