Vidya Balan shines bright in yellow Varanasi silk saree worth 1 lakh in new pics: Dia Mirza reacts

Actor Vidya Balan is the queen of traditional dressing in Bollywood, and there is no denying this statement. The star has displayed her liking for traditional weaves, bespoke six yards and gorgeous coordinated suit sets on innumerable occasions, giving us iconic sartorial moments to remember. Her latest look in a yellow brocade silk saree also features in the list and even got a shoutout from Dia Mirza.

On Thursday, Vidya took to Instagram to share pictures of herself dressed in a yellow Varanasi silk brocade saree and delighted her millions of followers. The actor captioned her post with just a sun emoticon and revealed that the six yards is from the clothing label Raw Mango. If you wish to add this look to your wedding guest wardrobe, keep scrolling to find where to buy the exact look.

Vidya's silk brocade saree comes in a bright yellow shade and features geometric floral buta motifs, gold patti borders on the pallu and hem, and an intricately designed pallu. The star wore the elegant drape in a traditional style, paired with a matching bright yellow blouse. It has quarter length sleeves, a corseted bodice and a V-shaped neckline.

Vidya Balan in a yellow silk saree.

Vidya styled the look by involving the saree's colours with her accessory choices. She wore ornate gold bangles embellished with shiny stones and statement earrings. A dainty bindi on the forehead, centre-parted sleek bun, heavy mascara on the lashes, subtle smoky eye shadow, nude pink lip shade, glowing skin, and a rosy tint on the face rounded off the glam picks.

Vidya teams the silk saree with a matching blouse.

Keen on buying Vidya Balan's saree for your collection? It is available on the Raw Mango website. The drape is called the Jaba Saree and will be worth ₹1,24,800.

The Jaba Silk Saree(shop.rawmango.com)

Vidya's post garnered more than 86k likes and several comments. Dia Mirza dropped a heart eye emoji in the comments section. A user wrote, "MashAllah my beautiful light LOVE." Another commented, "Uff."

See some of the comments:

Comments on Vidya Balan's post.

Meanwhile, Vidya Balan has an upcoming romantic comedy-drama in the pipeline. It stars Indian-American actor Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi of Scam 1992 fame, and Ileana D'Cruz.

