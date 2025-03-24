Woman reveals she stopped dieting at 107 kg and then lost 45 kilos; here's how she did it

Diet culture has made us believe that we need to starve or remove food items that give us joy from our diet to be the best and healthiest version of ourselves. But that is not true at all. Moderation and a caloric deficit diet with sustainable habits and a workout routine to build your strength are what will help you reach your goals. Tasha used to weight 107 kg when she stopped dieting.

In a video shared on March 21, Instagram user and weight loss coach Tasha talked about how, during her weight loss journey, she stopped dieting and concentrated on building sustainable habits. The result? She lost almost 45 kg and even maintained her weight and lost it after her fourth pregnancy. Here's how she did it:

‘I stopped dieting when I was 107 kg…’

In the Instagram post, Tasha stressed that it is possible to lose weight without dieting, contrary to what we have been told. She added that if you’ve been struggling with weight loss, it’s not you — it’s your method.

The weight loss coach's journey began when she was 235 pounds or 107 kg. She revealed that she stopped dieting at that time and then gradually lost weight while building sustainable habits. She revealed, “I lost 5 pounds in the first month. Without the constant cycle of 'starting over on Monday', I naturally stopped overeating.”

No dieting, just sustainable habits

She lost 10 pounds (4.5 kg) in the next month just by committing to drinking a gallon (3.78 kg) of water a day and adding extra veggies to her meals. By the time she was down 30 pounds (14 kg), she had built a sustainable habit and felt motivated to keep going. Now, the weight loss journey felt easy with ‘no more rules, no more ‘yo-yoing’, just simple habits that actually worked’.

“I reached my 100-pound (45 kg) weight loss goal by changing my habits - no dieting. I built sustainable habits that I could keep up for life. And because of that, I’ve never yo-yoed again,” she added.

Tasha even managed to maintain her weight after giving birth to her fourth child. While losing postpartum weight can be tough, per the fitness coach, she achieved the feat because of her sustainable habits. She kept them up throughout pregnancy and thus, the weight came off without trying. “I simply stuck to my habits, and my body naturally adjusted,” she added.

In the end, she added a word of advice for anyone trying to lose weight. She said, “Don't waste the next decade bouncing between being 'on a diet' or 'off a diet'. Focus on building habits you can actually stick to, and you'll never have to diet again.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.