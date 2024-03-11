Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others slay the awards night look in style

The stars came together for the awards night in Mumbai a day back and it was a sight to behold. The A-listers of the Bollywood fraternity came together to celebrate the awards night in style, and we are drooling at the pictures. From Shah Rukh Khan to Rani Mukerji, the awards night was a star-studded affair as it saw attendance from the stars of the film fraternity. Zee Cine Awards took place a day back and the red carpet was graced by stars such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday among others. Fashion on the red carpet ranged from sequin gowns to neutral bodycon attires to sarees. Let's take a look at who wore what for the awards night. The red carpet was graced by stars such as Alia Bhatt, Kiara Advani and Ananya Panday among others.(HT Photos/Varinder Chawla)

Who wore what for the awards night?

Shah Rukh Khan, like always, stole the show in a black suit. In a shiny black blazer, matching formal trousers and moon glasses, he posed for the cameras and made his fans drool like anything.

Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous as ever in a stunning velvet saree teamed with a sequined sleeveless blouse featuring embellishments. In diamond earrings, she minimally accessorised her look as she sported her brightest smile on the red carpet.

Kiara Advani looked pretty in pink as she chose a bright pink gown with a plunging neckline, bodycon patterns and a floor-sweeping trail. In a sleek necklace, wavy curls left open and minimal makeup, Kiara looked pretty as ever.

Ananya Panday opted for a bright blue sequin gown for the awards night. She looked elegant in the off-shoulder sequin attire featuring a thigh high slit. In hoop earrings, she kept her accessories minimal.

Rani Mukerji proved that less is more. She wore a soft maroon silk saree on the red carpet with a matching sleeveless blouse. In a sleek diamond necklace, and diamond ear studs, she left her tresses open as she posed for the pictures.

Kriti Sanon looked stunning as ever in a pink silk gown with a plunging neckline, ruched details at the bodice and a high thigh slit on a flowing skirt. In dewy curls, diamond earrings and silver stilettos, she looked ravishing.

Kartik Aaryan, Mouni Roy, Anil Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor among others were also present at the awards ceremony. Which look did you like the most? Let us know in the comments.