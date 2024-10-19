If you thought that the October air is filled with festive spirit, wait till we tell you that the celebrations extend till next month in November when Diwali will be followed by the annual four-day festival of Chhath Puja and the Hindu devotees are already gearing up to celebrate the festival with great pomp and show. Also known as Surya Shashti, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja, Pratihar and Dala Chhath, Chhath Puja is dedicated to Surya who is believed to be the Sun God or Surya Bhagavan and the God of energy and the life-force. Chhath Puja 2024: Is it on November 05 or 07? Know the correct date, time of the auspicious four-day Hindu festival (Photo by Pexels)

At dawn, women in Bihar, Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh in India and Nepal collect by a river to offer their prayers and observe a rigorous fast during the Chhath while seeking the blessings of Surya and Chhathi Maiya for their families' and children's well-being, prosperity and progress. They also offer Arghya to Surya and Chhathi Maiya but when exactly is Chhath Puja this year?

Chhath Puja 2024 Date:

For the uninitiated, Chhath Puja is celebrated after six days of Diwali or on the sixth day of the month of Kartik hence, devotees start the preparations for Chhath a day after Diwali by beginning to eat only Satvik food (without onion or garlic), preparing meals with utmost hygiene and eating only after taking a bath. This year, Chhath Puja will fall on November 07.

It will begin with Nahay Khay on November 05, followed by Kharna on November 06 then Chhath Puja on November 07 and Usha Arghya on November 08. On each day, people who observe the Chhathi follow rigorous customs.

Chhath Puja 2024 Time:

According to Drik Panchang -