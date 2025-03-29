Eid 2025 moon sighting: Bangladesh confirms first day of Shawwal 1446 AH, Muslims to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on this date

Eid 2025 moon sighting: Muslims in Bangladesh to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr 2025 on this date.(Image by x/Astronomy Centre)

The significance of crescent moon sighting

In Islamic tradition, the sighting of the crescent or new moon plays a pivotal role in determining the start of a new lunar month or religious observances. With the sunset marking the 28th day of Ramadan this Saturday, anticipation grows across Bangladesh as Muslim families and community members look to the skies for the celestial sign that heralds Eid-ul-Fitr.

Taking to their official social media account on X this Saturday, the International Astronomy Center tweeted, “Bangladesh: Monday, March 31st is Eid al-Fitr. The sun has set in Bangladesh and Eid al-Fitr will be on Monday as today is the 28th day of Ramadan. The crescent moon will be visible to the naked eye tomorrow, Sunday (sic).”

The festival of Eid is a day of joy, togetherness and thanksgiving. For the past month, Muslims across Bangladesh have dedicated themselves to fasting, prayer and acts of charity. Now, as Ramadan comes to an end, preparations for Eid are in full swing—markets buzz with last-minute shopping, homes are adorned with festive decorations and the aroma of delicious Eid delicacies fills the air.

The spirit of Eid-ul-Fitr in Bangladesh

The morning of Eid-ul-Fitr begins with special prayers at mosques and open fields, followed by visits to family and friends, the exchange of gifts or Eidi and hearty feasts featuring traditional favourites like sevaiyaan (vermicelli dessert), biryani and kebabs. It is also a time for giving back, as Muslims offer Zakat al-Fitr or charity, ensuring that the less fortunate can also join in the celebrations.

As Bangladesh welcomes this blessed occasion, the message of Eid remains clear: faith, unity and generosity. Eid Mubarak! May this day bring peace, joy and prosperity to all.