Happy Gujarati New Year 2025🎉🪔: 51+ wishes, messages, images, Facebook and WhatsApp statuses to share on Nutan Varsh

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Gujarati New Year, also known as Varsha Pratipada, Bestu Varas, or Nutan Varsh, is one of the most auspicious occasions for the Gujarati community worldwide. Celebrated on the Pratipada Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik, it usually coincides with Govardhan Puja and marks the beginning of a fresh year. This year, the celebration falls on October 21 and 22, and is observed with great enthusiasm, festive gatherings, and traditional rituals. Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous year ahead.(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Central to the festivities is the chopda pooja, where old account books are closed and new ones are opened, symbolising a prosperous year ahead for businesses. During this ceremony, Goddess Lakshmi is worshipped to invite wealth and good fortune, while families enjoy delicious treats, exchange greetings, and embrace the spirit of new beginnings.

Gujarati New Year wishes to share with loved ones.(Canva)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Heartfelt greetings and messages

1. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your life be filled with happiness and prosperity.

2. Wishing you a New Year full of joy, success, and endless blessings.

3. May this New Year bring you wealth, health, and peace. Happy Gujarati New Year!

4. Gujarati New Year is here! Celebrate with love, laughter, and togetherness.

5. May your days be as bright as the festive lights. Happy New Year!

6. Wishing you a year filled with sweet moments and cherished memories.

7. May the New Year bring new hopes, new dreams, and new beginnings.

8. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your life blossom like spring flowers.

9. Let’s welcome the New Year with positivity, love, and gratitude.

10. Wishing you success in every step you take this year. Happy New Year!

"Wishing you a joyous Gujarati New Year and a bright future ahead."(Canva)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishes for prosperity & positivity

11. Gujarati New Year greetings to you and your family!

12. May your year be blessed with prosperity, happiness, and peace.

13. Wishing you a joyous Gujarati New Year and a bright future ahead.

14. Celebrate new beginnings and let go of the old. Happy New Year!

15. May this New Year shower you with happiness, luck, and health.

16. Gujarati New Year is a time for hope, growth, and new adventures.

17. Wishing you a year as vibrant as the festive rangoli.

18. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your heart be full of joy all year long.

19. Cheers to a fresh start, new opportunities, and endless happiness!

20. May you find success in everything you do this New Year.

"May this New Year bring you closer to your dreams."(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishes for joy & celebration

21. Wishing you laughter, love, and light this Gujarati New Year.

22. May your home be filled with positivity and prosperity this year.

23. Happy Gujarati New Year! Let’s celebrate new beginnings together.

24. May this New Year bring you closer to your dreams.

25. Wishing you strength, wisdom, and joy in the coming year.

26. Gujarati New Year blessings to brighten your days and nights.

27. Celebrate the festival of new beginnings with love and happiness.

28. May your life be as colourful and joyful as this festival.

29. Wishing you a year filled with smiles, peace, and love.

30. Happy Gujarati New Year! May every moment be sweet and fulfilling.

"Here’s to a year of good health, wealth, and positivity."(Canva)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishes for health & happiness

31. Here’s to a year of good health, wealth, and positivity.

32. May this New Year bring harmony to your home and heart.

33. Gujarati New Year is here — let’s start afresh with hope!

34. Wishing you endless happiness and unforgettable memories this year.

35. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your dreams take flight this year.

36. Celebrate life, love, and prosperity on this special day.

37. May your year be filled with bright opportunities and success.

38. Gujarati New Year greetings — let joy and positivity surround you.

39. Wishing you a year full of love, laughter, and blessings.

40. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your journey ahead be smooth and happy.

"Celebrate new beginnings, cherish old memories, and embrace happiness."(Image generated via Google Gemini)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: Wishes for blessings & good fortune

41. May this New Year mark the beginning of new happiness and achievements.

42. Gujarati New Year wishes to light up your life with hope and joy.

43. Celebrate new beginnings, cherish old memories, and embrace happiness.

44. Wishing you peace, prosperity, and progress this year.

45. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your days be bright and your heart light.

46. May the festival of new beginnings fill your life with positivity.

47. Gujarati New Year blessings — for health, happiness, and success.

48. Here’s to a year of new opportunities and exciting adventures.

49. Happy Gujarati New Year! May your home and heart overflow with joy.

50. Wishing you a fabulous Gujarati New Year full of love and laughter.

"Rangoli, sweets, and smiles — wishing everyone a colourful Gujarati New Year!"(Canva)

Happy Gujarati New Year 2025: WhatsApp & Facebook status ideas

51. New year, new beginnings, same blessings. Happy Gujarati New Year! 🎉🌸✨

52. Rangoli, sweets, and smiles — wishing everyone a colourful Gujarati New Year! 🌈🍬😊

53. Time to welcome the New Year with hope, love, and positivity. 💛🌼🌟

54. Let’s start this year with gratitude and endless happiness. 🙏💖🎊

55. Cheers to a year of prosperity, laughter, and memories to cherish. 🥂💰😄

56. Gujarati New Year vibes only — wishing you joy and good fortune! 🍀🌸🎉

57. A fresh start, a new chapter, and endless blessings — Happy New Year! 📖✨💛

58. Celebrate life, love, and togetherness this New Year. ❤️👨‍👩‍👧‍👦🌼

59. May this festival fill your heart with joy and your home with laughter. 🏠😊🌸

60. Gujarati New Year is here — let’s sparkle, shine, and embrace new beginnings! ✨🌈🎊

Note to readers: This story includes AI-generated elements.