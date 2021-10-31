Happy Halloween 2021: Wishes, images, greetings and messages to send your friends and family

Halloween 2021: It's that spooky time of the year again. The festival of scares Halloween or Hallowe'en is here. It is celebrated in many western countries around the globe on October 31. On this day, people, especially young children, dress up in costumes inspired by pop culture to go trick-or-treating. They also carve jack-o-lanterns and drink pumpkin spice drinks to celebrate the occasion.

Halloween, also known as All Hallows' Eve, dates back to the Celtic festival of Samhain, which marks the end of a bountiful harvest for the summer and the beginning of the dark, cold winter. The Celts, who lived many years ago in the areas now called Ireland, the United Kingdom and northern France, believed that the dead returned to earth on Samhain. To ward off unwanted spirits, they used to wear costumes made from dead skins and left feasts on banquet tables outside.

If you are celebrating Halloween with your friends and family this year, we rounded up some images, wishes, greetings, and messages that you can send to your loved ones on Facebook, WhatsApp and other social media platforms.

Halloween 2021 Wishes, Images, Greetings, and Messages:

You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween 2021!

I hope this Halloween is all treats and no tricks for you. So, enjoy the festival and wish you a very Happy Halloween!!

Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat!

Sending you spooky Halloween wishes so that you have a pleasantly frightful day and a delightfully magical night. Happy scares!

Wear the spookiest costume and eat the best candies because it is Halloween today. Happy Halloween, my friend.

Halloween is the time to dress up and have some fantastic fun to remember. A very Happy Halloween to everyone.

Your favourite holiday is here! Happy Halloween! May you get to eat the sweetest candies and the yummiest treats.

I Hope Halloween brings out your goofy side, and you enjoy your day with endless dance and music. Happy Halloween.

Wishing you an eerie, spooky, hair-raising, spell-binding Halloween!

It's fun to be with your 'fiends' on Halloween! Happy Halloween!

