Navratri 2025 day 4: Offer Maa Kushmanda a special Malpua bhog with this simple and delicious recipe

Navratri 2025 day 4 bhog: Shardiya Navratri, also known as Maha Navratri, is a vibrant and widely celebrated Hindu festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine forms, collectively called the Navadurga. This year, the nine-day festival will be observed from September 21 to October 2. On the fourth day, devotees worship Goddess Kushmanda. (Also read: Navratri 2025 day 4: Maa Kushmanda puja timings, vidhi, samagri, aarti and auspicious colour to wear on this day ) Navratri 2025 day 4: Check out how to prepare malpua recipe to offer goddess Kushmanda.

Here’s a special Malpua bhog recipe that you can prepare to offer to Goddess Kushmanda and seek her blessings.

Malpua

(Recipe by Chef Sanjeev Kapoor)

Ingredients:

1½ litres of milk

50 grams mawa/khoya, grated

½ cup refined flour (maida)

½ teaspoon green cardamom powder

Ghee for shallow frying

For the sugar syrup

2 cups sugar

1 tbsp milk

A few saffron strands

For garnishing

15-20 pistachios, blanched, peeled, and slivered

Method:

1. Boil milk in a heavy-bottomed pan. Reduce heat and simmer till it is reduced and reaches a coating consistency. Add grated mawa and mix well. Bring it to room temperature.

2. Reserve two tablespoons of sugar and add the rest in a deep non-stick pan. Add 2 cups water and mix till the sugar melts. Place it over medium heat and cook till the mixture comes to a boil.

3. Add milk, mix, and collect the scum that forms on the surface and discard it. Add saffron and mix well. Continue to cook till the syrup reaches a one-string consistency.

4. Add the reserved sugar, refined flour, and green cardamom powder to the reduced milk. Mix well and make a batter of pouring consistency using a little milk if required.

5. Heat sufficient ghee in a wide flat-bottomed kadai. Pour a ladle full of batter to form a pancake. Cook on slow to medium heat.

6. Turn it over when it starts to colour slightly. When both sides are done, drain and immerse in the sugar syrup for 3-4 minutes. Drain and arrange on a serving plate.

7. Garnish with pistachios and serve hot.

Note: To make this dish vrat-friendly, try preparing Malpua using singhare atta and topping it with nuts for a wholesome twist.

Significance of Navratri day 4

The fourth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, also known as Ashtabhuja Devi. She rides a lioness and has eight hands, holding divine objects like a lotus, kamandal, bow and arrow, amrit kalash, japa mala, gada, and chakra. Governing the Heart Chakra, she is worshipped to overcome anxiety, fear, depression, or past regrets. On this day, devotees traditionally wear yellow while offering prayers and performing puja.