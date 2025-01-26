Republic Day 2025: 4 creative and fun ways to celebrate January 26 with children

Republic Day 2025: January 26 marks India’s transition into a democratic and sovereign nation with the adoption of the Indian Constitution. Every year, Republic Day is celebrated with a lot of pomp and grandeur. The Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi by the armed forces marks the start of the celebrations. In schools, colleges, educational institutions, offices and neighbourhoods, Republic Day is observed with the unfurling of the Indian flag followed by cultural programmes. Also read | Happy Republic Day 2025: 50+ wishes, messages, images, GIFs, greetings, quotes to share with loved ones on January 26 Republic Day 2025: Here are a few ways to make R-Day special for children.(Pexels)

Republic Day evokes a sense of patriotism and pride in us. It is also the day when we can make our children learn the history, rich culture and heritage of the nation. In case you are wondering how to make January 26 special for your children, we have curated a few ideas here.

1. Flag unfurling ceremony

Organise a flag unfurling ceremony at home. You can arrange it in your home garden or on the terrace. Sing the national anthem and encourage your children to give speeches about the freedom fighters of the nation. It will evoke patriotism in them and also help them understand the rich history of the country.

2. DIY tricolour crafts

Be it making a miniature Indian flag or decking up the home in a tricolour-themed rangoli design, encourage your children to use their creativity to celebrate Republic Day in their own way.

Make your own R-day crafts.(Pinterest)

3. Go for an educational road trip

Use the holiday and take them out on a road trip, and go to museums and art galleries. On the way, tell them stories of the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

4. Watch patriotic movies at home

You can also curl up at home with your children and have a movie marathon. From Rang De Basanti to Raazi to Chak De! India, evoke patriotism in them through movies.