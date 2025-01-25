Republic Day 2025: DIY craft ideas inspired by R-Day theme ‘Swarnim Bharat’ to celebrate with loved ones

Republic Day 2025: Every year, Republic Day is celebrated to commemorate the day of the adoption of the Indian Constitution. It is a day to celebrate the rich culture, heritage, history, and traditions of the country. The Republic Day celebrations start in the national capital with the famous Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi. Also read | Republic Day 2025: Speech ideas for students to celebrate the special day on January 26 Republic Day 2025: The theme for this year's Republic Day is ‘Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas’. (Pinterest)

In schools, colleges, educational institutions, offices and neighbourhoods, Republic Day is observed, and the national flag is hoisted, followed by speeches and cultural programmes. Even in homes, people encourage their children to celebrate the special day, watch the parade, and learn about the rich cultural heritage and history of the nation.

The theme for this year's Republic Day is 'Swarnim Bharat: Virasat aur Vikas'. Keeping in mind the theme of Republic Day, here are a few DIY craft ideas that we can make to decorate our home.

Paintings of the freedom fighters:

We owe this independent nation to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives to attain freedom from British rule and build the nation. We can make paintings of the heroes and decorate our living room to remind ourselves of their sacrifices.

Making DIY Indian flags:

We can cut colourful papers to make the Indian flag in both miniature and big sizes and decorate parts of the house. We can attach mini fairy lights to add some sparkle to the living space.

Posters of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution:

The Indian Constitution upholds fundamental rights and equality for each and every citizen of the country. The Preamble of the Constitution declares India as a sovereign, socialist, secular democratic republic. We can make posters of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and hang them inside our house.

Tricolour flowers:

We can cut colourful papers and make tricolour flowers to decorate the walls of the rooms.

Tricolour rangoli:

Decorate the entrance of your home with tricolour flower petals inspired by the colours of the Indian flag, a freedom fighter or the India Gate.