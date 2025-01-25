Republic Day 2025: Eco-friendly R-Day practices to pledge for patriotism and sustainability

Republic Day 2025: The special day to mark the transition of the Indian state to a democracy is celebrated every year on January 26. With a lot of pomp and grandeur, the day of the adoption of the Indian Constitution is celebrated. The Republic Day parade takes place on January 26 at Rajnath, New Delhi. This year, the theme of Republic Day is Swarnim Bharat – Virasat aur Vikas. Also read | Republic Day 2025: Theme, chief guest of this year, history, significance and all you need to know about January 26 Republic Day 2025: Here are a few eco-friendly Republic Day practices to ensure that we contribute to the development of the nation, and the environment. (Unsplash)

The theme of this year’s Republic Day focuses on the cultural heritage of the country and the future development that it is looking forward to. However, we cannot talk of development of a nation without bringing up the environmental and sustainable practices that should be taken care of.

The nation is our home, and so is this earth. Hence, with the rising global warming levels, it is more essential with each passing day to start embodying sustainable practices in our day-to-day life to save the planet.

Here are a few eco-friendly Republic Day practices to ensure that we contribute to the development of the nation, and the environment.

No use of plastic:

In any celebration, it is often seen that people litter the spaces with plastic covers, plastic bottles and food packets. This Republic Day, let’s pledge to use paper bags and paper covers for the celebrations. We should also ensure to carry our own water bottles to the venue.

Plant a tree:

Cultural programmes are a part of Republic Day festivities. Through speech, dance, song and drama performances, the freedom fighters of the country are remembered on this day. However, we should also include the initiative of planting saplings on this day to add to a healthy environment.

Be kind to animals:

During the celebrations, often the blaring sounds from loudspeakers can be threatening to the street animals. This Republic Day, let’s pledge to be kind to all animals and ensure that our celebrations are not the reason for their misery.

Conserve water:

We need to start conserving water and ensuring that there is clear water access to each and every citizen of the country.