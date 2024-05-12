Skanda Sashti in May 2024: Date, timing, history, rituals, significance and everything you need to know

Skanda is a popular Hindu deity, especially among Tamil Hindus. Lord Skanda is son of God Shiva and Goddess Parvati and is also known as Murugan, Kartikeyan and Subramanya. Shasti, also known as 'Shashti', has a deep significance for Hindus, especially those of the Tamil community, as it is dedicated to the worship of Lord Murugan. Devotees observe fasting rituals on this day to seek the blessings of their deity for a happy and prosperous life. The fasting period begins at sunrise and ends the next day after offering prayers to the Sun God. Shasti falls on the sixth day of every lunar fortnight according to the traditional Hindu calendar. From date to history, scroll down to learn more. (Also read: Adi Shankaracharya Jayanti 2024: Date, puja timings, history and significance ) Skanda Sashti corresponds to the birth day of Lord Kartikeya or Subramanya also called as Muruga in Tamil.(Pinterest)

Skanda Sashti in May 2024 date and timing

The significant Hindu festival of Skanda Sashti will be observed on Monday, May 13. According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious timings to observe the occasion are as follows:

Begins - 2:03 AM on May 13

Ends - 2:50 AM on May 14

Skanda Sashti rituals

Devotees can observe the Skanda Sashti vrat either in the comfort of their homes or by visiting Murugan temples to offer prayers and seek blessings. This holy observance involves abstaining from non-vegetarian food, alcohol and other worldly indulgences. It is also advisable to engage in activities such as reading or listening to stories about Lord Murugan and chanting his mantras throughout the day.

Both the goddess Parvati and the god Shiva are worshipped on Skanda Shashti. Devotees usually light candles and place the idol of Lord Skanda in a designated area. They may cover the idol with holy water or milk, dress it in new clothes, and offer food or sweets as prasad to Lord Skanda. In addition, devotees often make special requests to Lord Skanda during Skanda Shashti, and some may choose to play the devotional song 'Skanda Shashti Kavacham' as part of their worship.

Significance of Skanda Sashti

Skanda Sashti commemorates the birth of Lord Kartikeya, also known as Subramanya or Muruga, in Tamil culture. Falling on the sixth day of the bright fortnight, or Shuklapaksha's Ashti Tithi, in the month of Kartika (October-November), the occasion is deeply rooted in Hindu tradition. Named after one of Lord Subramanya's famous epithets, Lord Skanda, Skanda Sashti is of great spiritual significance.

Devotees fast on this day as a mark of respect to Lord Subramanya. In Tamil Nadu, where devotion to Muruga is strong, Muruga temples hold grand celebrations during Skanda Sashti. This auspicious occasion brings communities together in prayer, celebration and dedication to honour the divine birth of Lord Kartikeya.