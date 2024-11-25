Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: Know date, time, significance, rituals, mantras to chant

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: There are 24 Ekadashis observed throughout the year with each Ekadashi having specific significance in Hinduism. It is believed that observing Ekadashi fast can make Lord Vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi happy, and bless the devotees with wealth, longevity and prosperity. Utpanna Ekadashi marks the start of the Ekadashi fasting tradition and is observed with a lot of dedication and devotion. Also read | Ekadashi 2024 full list: Complete list of Ekadashi fasting days for the year According to Drik Panchang, Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on November 26 this year.(Pinterest)

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: date and time

Utpanna Ekadashi is observed during the Krishna Paksha of the Margashirsha month, and is observed after Devutthana Ekadashi. According to Drik Panchang, Utpanna Ekadashi will be observed on November 26 this year. The Ekadashi Tithi will begin at 1:01 AM on November 26 and will end at 3:47 AM on November 27. Also read | Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja and vrat time, significance, rituals

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: significance

According to legends, it is believed that Lord Vishnu was in deep meditation when demon Mura came to attack him. At that time, Goddess Ekadashi emerged and vanquished demon Mura and saved Lord Vishnu. Since then, Goddess Ekadashi is worshipped for her valour and bravery. Observing Utpanna Ekadashi fast can bring prosperity and wealth in the lives of the devotees.

Performing charity on this day helps in getting rid of the sins of this life and attain salvation. Observing the Utpanna Ekadashi fast and performing the rituals can bring inner peace and happiness in the hearts of the devotees. Also read | Rama Ekadashi 2024: Correct date is October 28; know Rama Ekadashi vrat rituals, auspicious time, significance

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: rituals

On this day, devotees wake up early and take a holy bath. Then yellow sweets are prepared as yellow is believed to be Lord Vishnu’s favourite colour. Goddess Lakshmi is also worshipped on this day. It is believed that watering the peepul tree on the auspicious occasion of Utpanna Ekadashi has spiritual significance.

Utpanna Ekadashi 2024: mantras to chant

On Utpanna Ekadashi, Om Namo Bhagavate Vasudevaya and Ekadashi Vrat Katha are chanted to please Lord vishnu and Goddess Lakshmi.