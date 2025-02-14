Valentine’s Day 2025 best gift ideas: Forget chocolates, these unique romantic gifts will steal your partner's heart
Looking for the best Valentine's Day gift? Ditch the cliches but set the mood for romance right, with these ultimate cosy-chic gifts you didn’t know you needed.
On Valentine's Day, the perfect gift is one that feels personal, thoughtful and just right in every sense. This Valentine’s Day, go beyond the ordinary with a beautifully curated, personalised gift that speaks to your loved one’s heart.
Romance redefined:
In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vivek Agarwal, Aman Bansal and Abhishek Agrawal, Co-Founders of Maanavi Homes, suggested, “A mini portable lamp in their favourite colour adds a warm, cosy glow wherever they go—be it their bedside, workspace or a quiet reading nook. Pair it with a scented candle in their favourite fragrance, creating an ambiance that feels both comforting and indulgent. Add a handwritten note or a small keepsake that holds special meaning, making the gift even more memorable. Thoughtful, elegant and deeply personal, this gift set transforms everyday moments into something truly magical—because love is all about the little details that make life brighter.”
Aryaman Jain, CEO at Innovative Design Studio, echoed, “A stylish mini portable lamp is the perfect Valentine’s Day gift, bringing warmth and charm to any space with effortless elegance. These compact yet luxurious lights offer a soft, romantic glow, making them ideal for cosy nights or setting the mood on a special evening. With dimmable features and warm-toned illumination, they create an intimate ambiance anywhere—from a bedside table to a dinner setup.”
Beyond chocolates:
Brijesh Bansal, Founder of Stone Art, advised, “Elevate your Valentine’s Day décor with timeless romance by gifting stone and marble accents that symbolise love and elegance. A couple sculpture or small marble decor piece, once a subtle accent, can take center stage as a meaningful tribute to enduring love. Style it on a console, mantel, or bedside table and enhance its charm with soft, ambient lighting for a warm, cinematic glow.”
He concluded, “Pair these elegant sculptures with a deep red glass vase filled with fresh blooms or left as a striking standalone piece, adding a passionate touch to your space. Complement the setting with romantic wall art in rich hues, tying the elements together for a dreamy, love-filled atmosphere. With a touch of creativity, everyday décor transforms into a heartfelt expression of love, making even a last-minute celebration feel effortlessly special.”
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.