You know you should eat a high-protein diet to lose weight. But should a high-diet be part of your 30-day weight loss strategy? Noah Laith, a biohacker and longevity coach who keeps sharing Instagram posts to 'help men and women reverse ageing,' shared a post titled 'AI (artificial intelligence) reveals fastest way to lose 30 pounds (13.6 kg) in 30 days' on August 24. Also read | Woman says this 'AI diet' helped her lose 7 kg and 2 inches from her belly in 21 days

30-day weight loss strategy

In the video he posted, he said, “Hi AI. If you were a human, how would you lose 30 pounds in 30 days?” The recommended plan for rapid weight loss, specifically aiming to lose thirty pounds in thirty days, includes adopting an high-fat, high-protein diet, and eliminating all carbohydrates, sugars, and processed foods.

As per AI, processed foods are a big no no if you want to lose weight, and you should eliminate them from diet.(Shutterstock)

Check out AI's step-by-step response

1. AI started with, “If I were human and needed to lose 30 pounds in 30 days, first I'd fix the root, not just the weight, because fat gain is a symptom of insulin resistance, inflammation, hormonal decline, and heavy metal intoxication stored in fat tissue.”

2. AI added: “Then I'd optimise my hormones naturally or medically, not to cheat, but to restore what life and stress took. I'd eat like my ancestors – intermittent fasting, high-fat, high protein, no carb, no sugar, no grains, no processed food, because the food pyramid was a trap.”

3. “Then I'd add follistatin and peptides to speed up the reset. This isn't hype, it's targeted biochemistry,” AI further shared.

4. “I'd train hard and short, stimulating the big muscles that release fat-burning hormones – intensity, not duration. And I'd walk to regulate insulin,” it continued.

5. “Finally, I protect my sleep like it's a fat loss drug because deep sleep equals deep fat burn. Because in 2025, weight loss is about metabolic flexibility. Giving your body permission to burn, not suffer,” AI concluded.

Noah further explained this and wrote in his caption, “Losing 30 pounds in 30 days isn’t about eating less or doing more cardio; that’s surface-level. Real fat gain is a symptom of something deeper: insulin resistance, chronic inflammation, hormonal decline, even heavy metal toxicity silently wrecking your metabolism... this isn’t about dieting harder. It’s about rewiring your biology back to what it was designed for.”

Prioritise daily walking and sufficient sleep – these often-overlooked habits are crucial for making other efforts effective.(Unsplash)

Here is what Noah suggested you do

1. “Fix the root cause — optimise insulin sensitivity, lower inflammation, detox the hidden poisons,” Noah said.

2. Noah added, “Rebalance your hormones — without that, fat won’t move no matter what diet you follow.”

3. He said, “Eat like your ancestors — high fat, high protein, low carb, fasting windows, zero processed junk.”

4. According to Noah, ‘use cutting-edge peptides to accelerate fat loss and preserve muscle’.

5. “Walk daily and protect sleep — the underrated levers that make everything else actually work,” he shared.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.