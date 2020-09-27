e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Fashion and Trends / Fun, Festive and Fantastical

Fun, Festive and Fantastical

When Covid gave us masks, we made them look so chic! The green monster couldn’tdull our sparkle!

fashion-and-trends Updated: Sep 27, 2020 14:00 IST
Shara Ashraf Prayag
Shara Ashraf Prayag
Hindustan Times
A burnt gold mask with beaded laces adds a fairytale touch to this dramatic number
A burnt gold mask with beaded laces adds a fairytale touch to this dramatic number
         

One of fashion’s prime tasks is to inject aesthetics into what looks banal and boring. And it has done exactly that with masks. Masks have become our new sunnies, a utilitarian fashion accessory!

Fashion’s romance with masks is not new. The most imaginative masks have been popping up on global runways, adding an element of mystery, quirk and fantasy to creations.

The pandemic ignited imagination like never before, as brands visualised masks in their most jaw dropping versions. The queen of quirk, Lady Gaga, wore the most dramatic masks for her appearances at MTV Video Music Awards, including an LED one!

One also saw celebs rock the most fantastical face masks on the red carpet at the Venice film festival. Tilda Swinton showed us that masks are going to be important with her sculptural masks by artist James Merry.

Masks are here to stay, it seems. Baroque, vintage inspired lacy ones, cheerful florals, fierce animal prints, bejewelled, party-worthy masks or ones that promote traditional crafts such as phulkari — there’s a mask out there for everyone. Equal parts fashion and function, masks are also a showcase of our individuality — they tell others who we are, what we stand for.

It took 440 man-hours to create this museum-worthy piece! A gold mask with diamonds by Tara Sri, priced at ₹30 lakh
It took 440 man-hours to create this museum-worthy piece! A gold mask with diamonds by Tara Sri, priced at ₹30 lakh

“We don’t know for how long we’ll be wearing masks, so let’s use it as our new face, give out the message we want, share our thoughts, express our personality,” says designer Rina Dhaka.

Stylist Yatan Ahluwalia suggests either matching or contrasting the mask with the dominant colour of your look. “Men can go for either plain or printed ones and women have the option of embellished masks,” he says.

But however fashionable the mask is, ensure that it meets the necessary safety standards,
Ahluwalia says.

Photos: Jasjeet Plaha/HT

Text, styling, fashion masks: Shara Ashraf Prayag

Makeup & hair: Naina Arora

Outfits: Gaurav Gupta and Shantanu & Nikhil

Models: Devika Das & Anita Sharma

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

tags
top news
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Jaswant Singh, founding member of the BJP and former Union minister, passes away
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
On Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi focuses on storytelling; hails passage of farm bills
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

fashion and trends

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In