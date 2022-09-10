4 signs that you have heart failure and you don't know

The burgeoning rate of heart attacks in India is a growing concern for everyone. Even healthy people who eat a balanced diet and exercise are susceptible to heart attacks hence, it is impossible to know who is the healthiest person in such a situation since everyone is susceptible to heart attacks.

Heart attacks are caused by fatty deposits building up in arteries, causing reductions in blood flow. Global Burden of Disease study data indicate that the death rate from cardiovascular disease (CVD) in India is 272 per 100,000, which is significantly higher than the global average of 235.

The alarming number makes it imperative to raise public awareness about heart attack warning signs. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Prakhar Singh, Attending Consultant, Department of Trauma and Emergency at Max Hospital, talked about Pedal Edema that indicates you have heart failure but you may not know and shared, “Edmea often occurs as a result of heart failure. It is a medical term used for swelling. The patients who are affected by disease for a longer period of time, tends to develop congestion in the feet leading to swelling. It is considered to be one of the cardinal signs of congestive heart disorders. The swelling may come and go but it typically last longer for longer duration of time. The symptoms may not seems to be life-threatening but are dangerous. Thus frequent body check-ups, remote monitoring of heart health with 12 Lead Portable ECG Machine is recommended.”

To throw more light on the signs of heart failure that are normal but could be fatal, Dr Anbu Pandian, Medical Advisor at Agatsa, revealed 3 symptoms that indicate you have heart failure and you don't know:

1. Chest Pain – People who experience chest pain normally ignore it as a sign of gastric problems. It is, however, one of the most common symptoms of heart failure. An individual may experience pressure or discomfort below or behind the sternum that can extend to the jaw, shoulders, arm and upper back. A person may not experience chest pain but has a heart condition. It is especially common among women.

2. Fatigue and Tiredness – Another common symptom of heart failure is fatigue and tiredness all day long. Exercises such as walking, running and cycling become tedious since the body tissues don't receive enough blood to perform their daily tasks. Consuming a healthy, nutritious diet with plenty of vitamins and minerals can also help prevent fatigue and tiredness.

3. Irregular Heartbeats – Arrhythmias are irregular heartbeats caused by an increased risk of blood clots. Heartbeats that are out of rhythm or irregular cause palpitations. As a result, an individual may experience a burning or racing sensation in the chest. It is recommended to consult a doctor if the symptom persist or frequently return or the patient has an history of diabetes or high blood pressure.