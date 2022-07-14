Due to the deskbound lifestyles that we lead, there is a serious lack of physical activity in our every day routines and many of us are in professions that require us to spend a large part of the day sitting however, not only does this weaken the lower body but it also makes us pile on extra fat in the hips and thighs. If you are one of those people looking to tone your thighs and hips, worry not as we got you sorted with 6 Yoga exercises to tone your thighs and hips.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Himalayan Siddha, Akshar suggested, “You can start with simple squats every day. Make sure you do it in the right way to protect your knee joints and lower back. Keep your feet shoulder-width apart. Point your toes slightly outwards or parallel. Engage your core. Look straight ahead and stand tall.”

According to him, squatting regularly strengthens your legs, glutes and many other muscles, improves your lower body mobility and keeps your bones and joints healthy. He said, “Yoga asanas can activate your leg muscles, especially the hips and thighs. Asanas such as Chair pose, squats, Mountain Pose and standing balances engage your lower body. Your body weight is carried by your legs especially muscles of the hips and thighs. This tones your legs and strengthens the area too.”

He revealed the 6 Yoga exercises to tone your thighs and hips:

1. Utkatasana – Chair Pose (This can be repeated for 5 Sets with 30 seconds hold each time)

Utkatasana (Grand Master Akshar)

Method: Begin with Samasthithi. Join palms to form Namaste at your heart chakra and raise your arms up. Bend your knees and slowly lower your pelvis. Ensure that your pelvis is parallel to the floor with a 90 degree bend at the knees. Align your ankles and knees in one straight line. Focus your gaze towards your Namaskar. Ensure that your spine remains erect

2. Samasthithi- Hold for as long as possible.

Samasthithi (Twitter/iccr_TheHague)

Method: Stand with your feet together. Stretch your arms out beside your body and allow them to hover without making contact. Gently close eyes. Relax the body.

3. Ek Padasana – Standing balance Pose

Ek Padasana (Twitter/vidayogaconex)

Method: Begin with Samastithi. Keep your back straight as you stretch your arms up and join your palms in Pranam. Exhale and bend your upper body forward and until it is parallel to the floor. Keep your arms beside your ears. Slowly lift your right leg upwards behind you, keeping it straight. Your right leg, pelvis, upper body and arms should all form a straight line. Focus your gaze to a point on the floor to maintain balance.

4. Prapadasana - Tip Toe Pose

Prapadasana (Twitter/lululemonNYC)

Method: Begin in Malasana or Vajrasana. Bring your feet together to slowly lift your heels off the floor. Balance your body on your toes and keep your back straight. Bring your palms together and focus in between your eyebrows. Stay in this pose breathing for 10-20 seconds. To come out of this pose, bring your heels down and come back to Malasana. Repeat for 3 sets.

5. Vrikshasana – Tree Pose

Vrikshasana or Tree Pose (Photo by Blendtopia Smoothies on Unsplash)

Method: Begin by standing in Samasthithi. Lift your right leg off the floor and balance your body weight on your left leg. Place your right foot on your lift inner thigh. Support your foot with your palms. Find balance, join your palms in Pranam Mudra at your heart chakra. Raise your Pranam towards the sky. Repeat the same with the alternate leg.

6. Ek Pada Malasana

Ek Pada Malasana (Instagram/the_wellness_break)

Method: From downward facing dog, step your feet outside the hands, and lower the body down in to Malasana. Try to press your heels firmly down by sitting with feet slightly wide. Shift the weight onto your right foot. Lift your left foot from the floor, and begin to extend the leg straight out in front of you. Flex the lifted foot and straighten the knee. Once you’ve found your balance, lift the hands from the floor and join the palms together.

These are basic Yoga asanas that can be done even by beginners. Practising this sequence will help you tone your hips and thighs. Make sure that you are consistent with your practice. Additionally, it is vital to follow a healthy diet to achieve weight loss in these problem areas.