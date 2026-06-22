65-year-old man sees unusual urine colour change; Mumbai doctor warns blood is never normal: ‘Even if painless’

It began as a normal morning for a 65-year-old man, until a routine trip to the bathroom revealed a startling sight. "He noticed something unusual one morning — his urine colour looked pink or red or dark brownish," Dr Ayan Kumar Dey, consultant nephrologist and transplant physician at the PD Hinduja Hospital and Medical Research Centre in Mahim, Mumbai, shared in an interview with HT Lifestyle. Also read | Blood in urine: When to worry and what diagnostic steps to take A 65-year-old man noticed his urine was discoloured — an alarming sign that could indicate kidney issues. (Freepik)

"He brushed it off as probably due to something he had eaten or drunk the night before. But what if it happens again? Blood in urine, even if it’s painless, is not normal. It could be a sign of something serious, like kidney cancer — and ignoring it might mean missing an early chance to catch it," Dr Dey said.

This single, easily dismissed symptom was one of the most critical red flags in renal health, he highlighted — medical experts warn that brushing off even a single episode of discolouration can have devastating consequences.

Why does this happen? The medical term for blood in the urine is hematuria. While the sight of it can cause immediate panic, the underlying trigger can range from completely benign to life-threatening.

"Blood in urine can come from anywhere in the urinary system — the kidneys, bladder, or even the tubes that carry urine out of your body," Dr Dey said. "Sometimes, it’s caused by something harmless, like a urinary tract infection, kidney stones, or intense exercise. But other times, it can be a warning sign of kidney cancer, bladder cancer, or other kidney diseases," he explained.

The most dangerous characteristic of renal malignancies was their silent progression — by the time physical discomfort manifests, the window for early-stage intervention may have already closed. “The scary part? Kidney cancer often has no symptoms in its early stages. By the time you notice pain, weight loss, or a lump in your side, the cancer may have already spread. That’s why blood in urine — even if it only happens once — should never be ignored,” Dr Dey warned.

Critical warning signs you cannot ignore He urged patients to seek immediate evaluation if they notice discolouration, highlighting that the absence of pain should not breed complacency. Dr Dey noted that you should never ignore the following clinical indicators:

⦿ Visible blood in urine (even a single occurrence)

⦿ Pain or burning while passing urine

⦿ Persistent urinary symptoms that fail to resolve despite standard treatment

⦿ Unexplained weight loss, chronic fatigue, or sudden loss of appetite

⦿ Pain in the side (flank) or lower abdomen that is not related to an infection

⦿ UTI-like symptoms in men, who are statistically far less prone to simple, uncomplicated infections

⦿ The presence of a physical lump or mass in the abdomen

"These warrant imaging (like ultrasound or CT scan) and possibly a referral to a Urologist for further testing, such as cystoscopy," Dr Dey said, adding, “You should not wait for other symptoms to appear. Some people think, 'It went away, so it must be nothing.' But kidney cancer doesn’t always cause pain or discomfort at first. A simple urine test and a quick check-up with your doctor can help find the cause early — when treatment works best.”