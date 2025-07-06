8 best toners to get rid of impurities; Our picks for supple, soft, and glowing skin

No matter how tired you're, it's always advisable to hit the bed only after removing your makeup. In fact, a perfect skincare routine includes everything from toning to moisturising. And when it comes to toning your skin, nothing works best like a toner that can give you supple, soft, and glowing skin in minutes. Best toner for a soft, supple, and glowing skin(Pexels)

A toner maintains your skin's pH level, remove impurities, tighten pores, and gives your skin a hydrating appeal. And in case you are confused about which toner to buy? We are there to help! We have created this rundown of the best toners for your glowing and supple skin.

Time to experience firm, dewy, and revitalised skin with the Dermalogica Antioxidant Hydramist. This toner refreshes and hydrates your skin instantly while fighting free radicals. This ultra-light mist delivers a burst of moisture and strengthens skin’s barrier with antioxidant-rich ingredients. Spray it anytime during the day to revive dull, tired skin and maintain a youthful glow. This toner is ideal for all skin types and works well as a setting spray over makeup too.

Refresh your skin and achieve a refined, clear look with this effective yet gentle toner. COSRX AHA/BHA Clarifying Treatment Toner gently exfoliates, clarifies, and smooths skin while maintaining its natural pH balance. This toner is formulated with natural acids, removes dead skin cells and clears clogged pores to reveal a brighter, even-toned complexion. This lightweight mist minimises excess oil and helps prevent breakouts. It is suitable for daily use that preps your skin for better absorption of serums and creams.

Forest Essentials Refreshing & Hydrating Facial Tonic Mist rejuvenates and moisturises your skin with the goodness of natural botanicals. Infused with pure rosewater and aloe vera, this mist soothes irritation, balances skin’s pH, and leaves it soft and plump. You can use it throughout the day to calm and hydrate tired skin, or also use it as a toner before applying your skincare routine. Its gentle formulation refreshes and nourishes, making your complexion look healthy and radiant. The best part is that this toner is perfect for all skin types.

Enhance your skincare routine with this hydrating, brightening toner for supple and revitalized skin. The Face Shop Rice & Ceramide Moisturizing Toner deeply hydrates and softens skin with rice extracts and ceramides. It strengthens the skin’s barrier, smooths texture, and improves elasticity for a healthier, luminous complexion. Lightweight yet nourishing, it removes residue after cleansing and preps skin for further care. This toner is ideal for dry or sensitive skin, and delivers lasting moisture and radiance.

Plum 1.5% vitamin C Alcohol-Free Spray Toner brightens and refreshes your skin with a gentle boost of antioxidants. This lightweight mist energises dull skin, evens out tone, and supports collagen production. Enriched with ethyl ascorbic acid and soothing botanicals, it minimizes pores without drying. Use it anytime to awaken and hydrate your skin while protecting against free radicals. This non-sticky, alcohol-free toner is suitable for all skin types and promotes a clear, glowing complexion.

Re’equil Pore Refining Face Toner minimises the appearance of pores and balances oil production for smoother skin. Formulated with witch hazel, aloe vera, and botanical extracts, it tightens pores, soothes irritation, and refreshes your face after cleansing. Lightweight and non-drying, it restores your skin’s pH and improves texture over time. Perfect for oily and acne-prone skin, this toner helps maintain clear, matte skin while keeping it hydrated and comfortable throughout the day.

BRILLARE Uneven Skin Tone Face Toner helps even out skin tone and restore a healthy glow with its natural, active-rich formulation. Enriched with plant-based brightening agents, this toner reduces the appearance of dark spots, pigmentation, and dullness. It balances skin’s moisture, refines texture, and enhances radiance. Gentle yet effective, this toner prepares your skin to absorb serums and creams better. Its regular use promotes visibly smoother, brighter, and more uniform skin tone, making it ideal for daily care.

Dot & Key Cica Niacinamide Skin Clarifying Toner gently refines pores and balances skin without any alcohol. Infused with Cica, Niacinamide, and Green Tea, it soothes irritation, controls excess oil, and minimises breakouts. This lightweight, non-drying formula removes residual impurities and hydrates deeply, leaving skin fresh and healthy. Suitable for all skin types, especially sensitive and acne-prone skin, it restores your skin’s natural pH and strengthens its barrier, giving you a calm, clear, and radiant complexion with regular use.

FAQ for toner Do I really need a toner? It depends on your skin type and routine. While not mandatory, a toner can help improve skin texture, hydration, and clarity—especially for oily, acne-prone, or dull skin.

When should I use toner? Use toner twice a day — in the morning and at night, right after cleansing your face.

How do I apply toner? Pour a few drops on a cotton pad and swipe over your face, or Pour a few drops into your hands and gently pat into your skin.

Can toner dry out my skin? Some alcohol-based toners can be drying. Always choose a toner suitable for your skin type — look for hydrating or soothing formulas if you have dry or sensitive skin.

Which toner is best for my skin type? Oily/acne-prone: Look for toners with salicylic acid, witch hazel, or tea tree. Dry/sensitive: Go for alcohol-free, hydrating toners with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, rose water, or aloe vera. Combination: Choose a balancing toner that hydrates without making skin greasy.

