Actor Shriya Saran shares 4 simple habits and her go-to skincare routine that promise glowing, youthful skin

As a working woman, it can get very tough to take out time for skincare amidst a packed schedule and with so much going on, skincare often takes a backseat. However, healthy and glowing skin does not require fancy routines or expensive products - it is all about adopting simple habits that fit seamlessly into our lifestyles. The effortless skincare routine Shriya Saran swears by and it actually works!(Image by X/Gabbafied)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, actor Shriya Saran spilled the beans on what works for her when it comes to beauty and skincare -

1. Simple skincare routine

Shriya Saran shared, “For me, starting the day right makes all the difference. I begin with a quick skincare routine that keeps my skin fresh and protected. Cleansing is always step one—I use a gentle cleanser to remove dirt and prep my skin for the day. If my skin feels oily, I go for a foaming cleanser, and on drier days, a cream-based one works best. After cleansing, I apply a lightweight moisturizer to lock in hydration. And sunscreen? It’s a non-negotiable for me. It protects my skin from sun damage and helps prevent early signs of ageing.”

Not using enough sunscreen: You might think you are safe to step out with just a little sunscreen on your face but that is where you go wrong. You need to apply at least a teaspoon on your face to protect your skin from the harmful rays.(Pexels)

Honestly, flawless skin does not mean following complicated steps or spending hours on a routine. It is about being consistent and sticking to the basics. Shriya Saran opined, “A simple skincare routine, combined with a little self-care every day, can work wonders. For me, the key to beautiful skin is nourishing it with the right ingredients, staying hydrated and making time for myself—without overcomplicating things. What’s made the biggest difference for me is the way I fuel my body.”

2. Including almonds in daily diet

Shriya Saran revealed, “I’ve always believed that glowing skin starts from within, and what we eat plays a huge role in that. One of my absolute favourite skin-nourishing foods is California almonds. Packed with Vitamin E and healthy fats, they not only help keep my skin hydrated and youthful, but they also protect it from UVB damage—the main culprit behind skin issues. The antioxidants in almonds support anti-aging, improve skin texture and keep my skin looking its best.”

Almonds are a powerhouse of nutrients that help with hair growth and nutrition

She added, “I make sure to include a handful of almonds in my daily routine. Whether I’m snacking on them throughout the day, sprinkling them on oatmeal, or blending them into my morning smoothies, they’re incredibly versatile. They’re energizing, nourishing, and provide the perfect boost for a healthy, glowing look. Including almonds in my diet also helps protect my skin from UVB rays but also strengthens its natural barrier and defends it from the harmful effects of the sun, keeping my skin looking youthful and vibrant.”

Shriya Saran explained, “Healthy foods, especially skin-loving ones like almonds, are my go-to for maintaining that natural glow. They’re such an easy addition to my routine, whether I’m snacking on them or adding them to meals.”

3. Prioritising self-care

Shriya Saran said, “Beyond food, taking care of my mental and emotional well-being is just as important. A little time for relaxation or mindfulness each day helps me reset and feel grounded. When I feel good on the inside, it reflects on my skin. Self-care, for me, isn’t just about skin care—it’s about looking after my mind and body too.”

Self-care encompasses taking care of one's physical, mental, and emotional health through various practices and activities. It is an important part of maintaining overall wellness and well-being. It is also essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and can help reduce the risk of burnout, stress, and other negative effects of a hectic lifestyle. (Pixabay)

She elaborated, “Even with my hectic schedule, I make it a point to include small but meaningful self-care practices. Staying hydrated is a big one—I carry a water bottle everywhere and make sure I’m drinking enough throughout the day. I also take short breaks to stretch or just breathe, which really helps manage stress and shows on my skin.”

Shriya Saran concluded, “These simple habits have helped me maintain healthy, glowing skin, even with my busy lifestyle and they are a great reminder that taking care of myself is just as important as everything else I do. If I can make it work, so can you!”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.