AIIMS gastroenterologist reveals a quick superfruit smoothie that could be the key to your digestion and gut health

Superfruits are not just a trend, they’re a simple, natural way to give your digestive system a boost. Incorporating nutrient-rich fruits into your daily diet can make a noticeable difference in digestion, easing bloating, relieving constipation, and supporting overall gut health. One of the easiest ways to enjoy these benefits is by blending fruits into smoothies, which transform them into quick, filling breakfasts or snacks that are both delicious and gut-friendly. This superfruit can do wonders for your digestion and gut health.(Pexel)

Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, has shared a magic smoothie recipe featuring the superfruit papaya - a delicious drink that can work wonders for your gut health. In an Instagram video posted on October 4, the gastroenterologist and gut health expert reveals a simple yet delicious papaya smoothie recipe that can be enjoyed for breakfast or as a midday snack, offering benefits from relieving constipation to supporting weight management.

Papaya smoothie recipe

Creating a refreshing papaya smoothie is quick and easy. Here’s what you’ll need:

1 cup ripe papaya, diced

½ cup milk or coconut milk for creaminess

½ cup ice

1 teaspoon honey or a dash of cinnamon for sweetness

Simply blend all the ingredients until smooth. You’ll have a creamy, gut-friendly beverage perfect for starting your day, within minutes. For a lighter version, almond or oat milk can replace regular milk without compromising taste or nutrition.

Why is papaya a superfruit?

Dr Sethi terms papaya as one of the best fruits for digestion and gut health. He explains, “Papaya is rich in enzymes, fibre, and antioxidants - making it one of the best fruits for digestion and gut health. It is soothing for heartburn, helps with bloating, and keeps constipation in check.” Whether you experience occasional digestive discomfort or want to support your gut daily, adding papaya to your morning routine is a simple, effective step toward better digestion.

Papaya promotes gut health by providing papain, an enzyme that helps break down proteins, easing digestion and reducing bloating and constipation, according to Medanta. Its high fibre and water content further support regular bowel movements and a healthy digestive system, while also aiding weight management. Papaya also contains beneficial antioxidants and antimicrobial compounds, as well as vitamin C, vitamin A, and folate.

