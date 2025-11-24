AIIMS trained gastroenterologist shares what happens to your body when you eat eggs for two weeks

If you are looking for a multi-tasker protein, you may want to consider eggs as a valuable addition to your diet. Protein is that one macronutrient that is non-negotiable when it comes to daily intake. Protein, in particular, needs to be a prominent part of your diet, as reaching the daily target is essential for optimal health and body function. Since protein is an indispensable part of the diet, let's ensure the source is high-performing, supporting other bodily functions as well. Eggs are highly nutritious and carry a variety of health benefits!(Picture credit: Shutterstock)

Dr Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, in a November 23 Instagram post, revealed what happens if you eat eggs for two weeks. In the post, he unpacked the egg's robust nutritional profile.

The gastroenterologist shared the nutrient composition. Breaking it down, he highlighted that the entirety of the egg contains protein, making it very nutrient-dense. The yolk has 2.5 grams, while white contains 4 grams. He described it as a ‘high-quality protein,' making it a top protein pick.

He listed out the various benefits and how it helps your body if you make eggs a daily part of your diet:

1. Protects vision

Eggs carry nutrients that protect your eyesight and prevent the risks of eye-related issues. Dr Sethi added, “Eggs help prevent macular degeneration and cataracts.” Both are age-related vision problems. As per the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, when macular degeneration happens, it becomes difficult to see things clearly in the centre of your vision. The side vision stays fine, the distorted vision is confined to the centre of vision, as this condition affects the macula, a part at the centre of the retina. And as for cataracts, according to the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the eyes' lenses turn cloudy, making vision very hazy or blurry.

2. Supports brain health and fatty liver

Eggs are rich in a nutrient which makes them a brain booster and a liver-friendly food. Dr Sethi said, “They are also high in choline, which supports brain health and helps prevent fatty liver.” Fatty liver is one of the most common lifestyle diseases. Press Information Bureau's July 2024 report stated that every third Indian has fatty liver, suggesting how common this liver condition has become. Similarly, with hectic lifestyles becoming stressful and putting brain health under pressure, eggs offer support for cognitive functions too.

3. Beneficial for cholesterol and blood sugar management

There are many doubts regarding eggs and cholesterol, with some of them being that eggs are responsible for a cholesterol spike. But the gastroneologist assured that they actually support you by raising the good cholesterol. Along with this, eggs also offer the benefits of better blood sugar management and, in turn, keeping your energy high.

“While eggs are high in cholesterol, they can raise your good HDL levels, plus eating them for breakfast helps stabilise blood sugar, keeping you energised throughout the day," the doctor explained.

Alternative for vegans

Those who are vegetarian or vegan and can't add eggs to their diet, Dr Sethi suggested tofu as an alternative.

