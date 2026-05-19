AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist reveals 8 habits that are quietly destroying the gut

Taking to Instagram on May 13, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared eight habits that are silently ruining our gut. According to him, most people have at least four of these habits and should try to change them. They are as follows.

To stay healthy overall, it is important to maintain good gut health. That is not just ensured by the diet one follows, but also the lifestyle that they lead. When it comes to maintaining health, regular habits have a significant role to play.

1. Eating while scrolling Being addicted to screens has many negative effects on our health, and the gut is not immune to the impact. According to Dr Sethi, when one eats with their eyes glued to the screen in front of them, it distracts their brain from registering fullness. As a result, they end up eating 30 percent more food every single time.

2. Skipping breakfast Some people consider skipping breakfast as intermittent fasting. That is a grave mistake, shared Dr Sethi. Intermittent fasting needs to be well scheduled. Random skipping of meals spikes cortisol and kills gut motility by noon, cautioned the gastroenterologist, adding, “That’s not fasting. That’s stress.”

3. Ending every meal with something sweet Excess sugar or sweets are never good for the gut. By ending every meal with sweets, one feeds the wrong gut bacteria, which grow and result in more sweet craving with every passing day, warned Dr Sethi.

4. Popping ibuprofen for minor headaches Ibuprofen is a common painkiller drug that is available over the counter in our country. According to Dr Sethi, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs such as ibuprofen silently erode the gut lining, with no pain or warning until it is too late.

5. Drinking water only at night It is important to stay hydrated, but drinking water only at a specific time of the day does not do much good. As Dr Sethi noted, “Hydration doesn’t work in bulk. Your gut and kidneys need it all day. Night-loading does almost nothing.”

6. Ignoring the urge to go Whenever one feels the urge to have a bowel movement, it is better to go for it, noted Dr Sethi. “Every time you delay, your gut learns to stop signalling. Do this enough (and) chronic constipation is the result,” he shared.

7. Snacking constantly between meals Snacking throughout the day does not only result in loading up on excess calories. “Your gut has a self-cleaning cycle. It only runs when you’re not eating,” noted Dr Sethi. When one is constantly snacking, they are cancelling the cleaning cycle every day.

8. Eating within an hour of bed At night, while we sleep, the muscles in our gut, like the rest of the body, undergo repair. “Food in the way shuts the whole process down,” stated Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

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